UFC Vet Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Possibly Facing Years In Jail Over Multiple Felony Charges

It's been over five years since MMA vet Jason "Mayhem" Miller was in an official fight, nine years since his last proper UFC fight, and almost eleven years since the last time he scored a professional victory in the octagon. In those intervening years, Miller has been arrested quite a few times — occasionally with multiple arrests in a single year — but his latest arrest might land him in jail for a significant amount of time.

Jason Miller's latest arrest occurred on the morning of Friday, September 10, after police responded to a call from a woman allegedly screaming and in need of assistance. After arriving at the San Fernando Valley home, they discovered the female caller suffering from visible marks on her neck and her face. According to TMZ, it was also discovered that the woman had allegedly escaped the home through a window to stay away from Miller.

After arriving at the home, the officers on the scene reported that Jason Miller locked himself in the bathroom and voiced his intention to stay in there. So the cops inevitably had to force the door in, and eventually tased Miller after he remained uncooperative.

Criminal charges were only filed this week by the L.A. Country District Attorney, including felony domestic violence," as well as resisting arrest. The assessment was made that Mayhem Miller "willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" for his girlfriend, who was unnamed.

This is far from the only time Jason Miller has been in legal trouble in recent years, and the accumulation of charges piled against him may impact the sentencing he gets. (After the athlete's arrest, his bail was set at a shocking $1.385 million.) While it didn't lead to an arrest as of this writing, Miller was allegedly involved in a bar fight less than a week before his latest ordeal, where he reportedly broke someone's ribs and landed them in the hospital. It's possible that case could be aligned with the more recent arrest in deciding Miller's future .

Jason Miller, who is also known for hosting MTV's short-lived Bully Beatdown and having a role in Kevin James' Here Comes the Boom, was previously arrested in August 2020 and was charged with grand theft auto and first-degree burglary, though a plea deal in May 2021 saw the grand theft auto charge get dismissed, while he pled guilty to the vandalism. That led to him being sentenced to 364 days in jail and two follow-up years of probation. Prior to that, Miller spent nearly a year behind bars stemming from felony vandalism charges in October 2018 after he allegedly destroyed property within his girlfriend's home.

And even before that, the arrests and charges piled up. November 2017: convicted of felony domestic battery. Across 2016, he was arrested three times: for spitting on a cop and injuring a security guard, for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers, and for a DUI. Between 2011 and 2015, Jason Miller was arrested more than a half-dozen times, with the majority of those cases also involving charges related to violent acts.

At this point, Jason "Mayhem" Miller could spend a lengthy span of time in jail upon being sentenced. That said, it's pretty clear that the former UFC fighter is no stranger to walking away from such situations without hefty punishments, so we'll just have to wait and see how justice is served in this instance.

Had his personal life not become so rife with police interference, Jason Miller likely could have attempted a comeback of sorts at a time when YouTube stars such as Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are carving paths for themselves as trash-talking boxers, and others from the world of social media attempt to make names for themselves in the world of boxing and MMA. Not to mention the rising number of athletes co-mingling with MMA and pro wrestling gigs. In the meantime, maybe Miller will be the next UFC-tethered OnlyFans import.

