UFC Champion Has Paid Off Her Debts Thanks To Nudes And More On OnlyFans

Much of the back-and-forth about OnlyFans in recent weeks has been related to the platform briefly planning to shut down celebrities and other individuals who used the platform to share nudes and similar types of content. OnlyFans recently reversed that decision, and now one OnlyFans star, a former UFC Champion has paid off debts she had with money made on the social site.

Jéssica Andrade, a Brazilian fighter and champion who is currently signed with the UFC, recently revealed that she is also an OnlyFans star. She might be tops in flyweight rankings and #6 in pound-for-pound rankings among women in her profession, but prior to OnlyFans she apparently wasn’t making enough money to cover debts and living costs. However, a few months ago her wife convinced her to give the platform a try and the rest has been history.

Things were going great. She was able to pay her bills, pay off some debts, rent an apartment for six to seven months in Las Vegas and send money home to Brazil thanks to sharing nudes and more content with her fans. This shouldn't come as a total surprise, as other OnlyFans contributors from Bhad Bhabie to gamer Corinna Kopf have previously revealed earnings and the numbers are double-take worthy. However, in one of those private exchanges, the recipient ultimately leaked the nude photos, leading to them spilling over on the Internet. If you ask Andrade, however, she’s not mad about what happened. She said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting:

I wasn’t upset because I already imagined it could happen. I’ve seen that happen to other fighters as well. … I wasn’t upset because I did all this knowing that it would leak eventually. I’m 30 and my body won’t look pretty for the rest of my life, so we have to enjoy it while it’s nice. No one will want to see it later. [Laughs.] Better use it now than when it’s gone. But I wasn’t upset. I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes.

The fighter says she’s dealt with strife in regards to being in the public eye in the past; for instance, when she came out as LGBTQ and introduced the world to her wife Fernanda Gomes. The nudes were only five or six photos she’d posted under the username Bate Estaca (a nickname), but they did go viral in Brazil. Still, she says having the financial security from OnlyFans work has been worth the minor annoyance from the paid OnlyFans user who broke the trust.

I paid off my car and six or seven months of rent [in Las Vegas] in advance. I haven’t even used the money of my last fight’s purse. I was able to pay my bills in Brazil, help my family and help Fernanda’s family with OnlyFans’ money. It’s nice when you check your account and see the money is still there.

Andrade has previously been proud of her body and achievements, including obtaining a six pack a few months ago, though she doesn't heavily promote her OnlyFans account on other social media platforms.

A photo posted by on

In fact, her work for the UFC definitely takes precedence over the OnlyFans side gig. This weekend, Jéssica Andrade will be taking on Cynthia Calvillo in a September 25th match-up. She’s been training and spending less time on the platform, though she says she’s “very happy” with all the different types of content she’s been able to share--yes, not just the leaked nudes.