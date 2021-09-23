Who Is The Masked Singer's Mother Nature? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer is back on Fox for Season 6, and as usual, the season is slightly different than the past. This year, Nick Cannon announced the season would open up with a double elimination from the Group A contestants, so audiences saw both Octopus and Mother Nature get eliminated but only learned the identity of Octopus, who is none other than NBA superstar Dwight Howard. Mother Nature's reveal was bumped to Night 2 of the premiere, though we have a pretty good idea of who she might be.

I'm willing to go out on a limb and agree with panelist Robin Thicke that Mother Nature is none other than black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Let's break down why and see if we all can't reach a consensus on this ahead of The Masked Singer's big reveal on Night 2 of its premiere.

Mother Nature Sang A Song By Diana Ross

Mother Nature's debut song was "I'm Coming Out" by the iconic Diana Ross, and for those that didn't know, Tracee Ellis Ross is her daughter. Ross singing her mother's song may have immediately put fans of The Masked Singer on her trail, but when your mother is a legendary singer the likes of Diana Ross, you almost have to go that route. Plus, I wouldn't be surprised if Tracee Ellis Ross has sung a few of her mother's songs over the years. I have, and she's not even my mom!

Tracee Ellis Ross Does Not Have Children

One major clue Mother Nature dropped during The Masked Singer premiere is that she's never had children and added she never had the opportunity to. Tracee Ellis Ross is a single actress in Hollywood, and she has never been married, nor has she had children. Ross isn't the only woman in the world who doesn't have kids, but paired with the Diana Ross song, this does make the case for her being Mother Nature stronger.

Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Clothing Line Through JCPenney

I'm still unsure about the Wayne Brady clue (beyond the fact Tracee Ellis Ross and Brady have done projects together), but I think I know the significance of the penny in Mother Nature's clue package on The Masked Singer. I'm pretty sure that Ross isn't on any legal currency, but she does have her own clothing line through JCPenney. I'm not 100% confident that's what the clue represented, but I think it matches up enough I'm willing to stick with it as the nail in the coffin that Mother Nature is Tracee Ellis Ross.

I firmly believe we've figured out Mother Nature's identity, but feel free to share your thoughts in the poll below. The Masked Singer will reveal her identity in the continuation of its Season 6 premiere on Fox Thursday, September 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET.

