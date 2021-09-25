Wait, Did A Million Little Things' Creator Just Imply That Gary And Maggie Get Back Together?
Attention, Gary and Maggie shippers! It sounds like hope is not dead between your favorite cancer survivors on A Million Little Things. The ABC drama’s Season 4 premiere had Gary in a pretty bad way, as he tried to play off knowing anything about the attack on Peter, Sophie’s music teacher who assaulted her. With that situation happening at the same time as Darcy cranking the volume on their relationship — agreeing that she wanted to have kids with him — it looked like Gary might sarcastic joke himself right into a coma.
Gary has a lot on his plate already in Season 4, and it doesn’t sound like things are going to get easier anytime soon. A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash seemed to drop a hint that leaned toward Team Maggie in the Gary/Darcy/Maggie love triangle. When TV Insider asked Nash what was going on with Maggie in relation to Gary and Darcy, Nash said things are going to be “as complicated as they ever have been” for Gary.
It’s a small hint, but the way DJ Nash says the show’s plan for Gary’s future is complicated by how strong Gary and Darcy are seems to imply that Darcy is not his future. As things between the three are now — with Gary and Darcy talking about having kids and Maggie completely out of the picture romantically — even the mention of love triangle by the creator suggests that they intend to mix that up. If and when Darcy finds out that Gary was involved in Peter’s attack, that could definitely change her mind on wanting a future with him.
DJ Nash talked about how much fun the Gary/Darcy/Maggie love triangle is because of how passionate the fans get — and how split the fans are! Gary and Maggie were so great together, so it was a risk to have Gary get that serious that quickly with another woman. Nash said they weren’t sure how “Millionaires” would react.
There certainly is a lot up in the air, and the creator said the details of what happened in the Season 3 finale between Gary and Peter are going to come out “very, very fast.” Buckle up, Millionaires, because the Season 4 ride has just begun, and it's gonna be a long one. A Million Little Things airs at 10 p.m. Wednesdays on ABC. Check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule to keep up with all of your favorite shows.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.