Saved By The Bell’s Elizabeth Berkeley Is Already Hyping A Hot Sundae Reunion With Tiffani Thiessen And Lark Voorhies

The relationships on the original Saved by the Bell were an important part of the show’s appeal. While romances were a focal point, it was the platonic friendships that really sold the show. The best friendship was arguably the one that Jessie Spano, Kelly Kapowski and Lisa Turtle had. They empathized over their shared adolescence while checking each other in crucial moments. That’s why SBTB alum Elizabeth Berkeley had everyone in their feelings after posting an on-set photo from the SBTB reboot. It looks like we're getting more Hot Sundae!

Elizabeth Berkeley surprised Saved by the Bell fans by posting a special photo on her Instagram. Berkeley couldn’t help but gush over reuniting with Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies on the set of the SBTB revival. The star looked back at her time with Thiessen and Voorhies while acknowledging their present friendship:

These ladies… what a gift to get to work together again. We have a special history that is beyond… we worked hard together as kids to make a show that people still love, we did high school together and our parents all looked out for us too as we were minors when we started. It was a safe place to grow up and now we get to take those sweet roots and fly together as women.

Elizabeth Berkely came off as both a fan and friend of Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies now. She seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to be on set them again. Knowing the trio's journey will make any fan feel good, and it'll be interesting to see what brings Lisa Turtle, Kelly Morris and Jessie Spano back together in Season 2. If you want to see the Hot Sundae reunion, check out the SBTB star’s full post below:

This wasn’t the first time SBTB devotees got those Hot Sundae vibes from the OG cast. Tiffani Thiessen took to Instagram to give fans all the feels with a throwback photo of herself, Elizabeth Berkeley and Lisa Voorhies trying on wardrobe. Of course, the fashion was a little questionable (but it was the early '90s). But the fans got to see the three actresses just being regular teenagers for a change.

One of the most exciting things about this new photo is that viewers may get Lisa Turtle in her full glory, as opposed to the small cameo in Season 1 of the Saved By the Bell revival. Hopefully, the show will give fans the Hot Sundae action they’ve been craving since the reboot began.

While the photo was a tease of future Lisa, Jessie and Kelly moments, you can't overlook Elizabeth Berkeley’s Hot Sundae reference. So check out the group’s “Got For It” music video:

Hopefully, Saved by the Bell Season 2 will be here sooner rather than later. But in the meantime, you can watch Season 1 and all five seasons of the original Saved By the Bell on Peacock.