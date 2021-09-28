Andor's Diego Luna Cheekily Explains Why It's Easier To Promote This Show Than Other Star Wars Projects

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor became a fan-favorite after making his debut in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That popularity could arguably be why Lucasfilm is bringing the charming Rebel spy back for his own TV series, Andor. Luna has shown plenty of enthusiasm about the project up to this point, though he’s been careful when choosing his words. Still, compared to his fellow Star Wars alums, he’s having a relatively easy time promoting his show, which is mostly due to Cassian’s fate being widely known to the public.

In Rogue One, Cassian, Jyn Erso and their team sought to steal the Death Star schematics and transmit them to their rebel allies. The group was ultimately successful but, sadly, they all lost their lives in the process. Andor’s demise initially left Diego Luna “disappointed” but, as he cheekily explained just recently, it now takes quite a bit of pressure off him whenever he’s discussing his upcoming series:

I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Star Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.

It has to be a good feeling to know that he no longer has to worry about spoiling his character’s death. One can only imagine how difficult that must’ve been for him and his castmates while promoting their film several years ago. However, the Narcos: Mexico alum isn’t completely in the clear just yet, as he’ll still have to remain quiet on other details.

During his chat with Deadline, he also teased that the show would feature a few surprises. More specifically, he mentioned that fans will “definitely see familiar faces.” The star didn't name any specific players but, at the very least, he’s likely referring to Genevieve O'Reilly’s Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, who are both reported to be involved in the show. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there are other cameos being kept under wraps at the moment.

Andor is reportedly set five years prior to the events of Rogue One and will explore the titular character’s checkered past. The behind-the-scenes video that was released during Disney’s Investor Day livestream in December 2020 teased that the series will also explore the early years of the Rebel Alliance. Additionally, it could even include some unused characters from the films. You can stream those Star Wars movies on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

We may not know much about Andor yet, if Diego Luna’s excitement is any indication, it could be something special. The Star Wars series will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022.