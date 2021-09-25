Will Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Film Her And Brock Davies’ Wedding For The Show? Here’s What She Says

Bravo fans haven't gotten a healthy dose of the Vanderpump Rules gang, and their drama, since Season 8 concluded in June of 2020. But alum Scheana Shay has nevertheless been living it up in the meantime. She and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, welcomed their first baby, Summer Moon, in April this year, just in time for the show’s ninth season to finally pick up filming. More recently, too, they have also gotten engaged, and Shay is dishing on whether the big wedding will be filmed for the show.

Scheana Shay has been a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules since its inception in 2013. Over the course of eight seasons, fans have witnessed all of her ups and downs, from Shay’s first marriage to Mike Shay to their tumultuous divorce and later Shay’s sometimes very awkward dating life. But it might surprise Bravolites to know that there is a distinct chance that her and Brock Davies’ wedding might not end up being filmed. She said to E! Online:

I'm obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point. This only thing is it will technically be in the off season. So unless we change the time of filming and it's not in the summer or we just pick up and film a wedding special. I'm open to all of that but we're not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it's summer there.

We've seen quite a few of the Vanderpump Rules cast's weddings over the years. But Bravo wedding specials during their show's off seasons are most assuredly a thing, too. There was Kandi's Wedding, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, Tamra's OC Wedding, and the list goes on. So likely Scheana Shay can add her own wedding to the network's list of specially filmed events if necessary.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared that she and Brock Davies are planning to do a destination wedding in Bali where they “first said I love you to each other.” The ceremony will take place in November 2022. According to Davies, the “epic” wedding will be like a “party” with more than 100 of their friends and family flying to the location. And yes, that includes all of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars as well. “As of now,” Shay revealed.

The filming of Scheana Shay's second wedding for Vanderpump Rules isn’t nailed down yet, but it's surprising to learn that all of her castmates have gotten an invite. So far as Lisa Vanderpump herself has hinted about Season 9, apparently, Lala Kent and others question Shay and Brock Davies about their relationship moving so quickly. (The two first met in late 2019.) Moreover, she is still close with ousted former co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. So if they all have an invite to the wedding, that might pose an issue in regard to filming it for Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season will reportedly be the one where their messy antics pivot to more mature issues, (i.e. no more drunken nights in Vegas with girls who aren’t their girlfriends or rage texts or petty thievery). Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are both newbie mothers. DJ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss also got engaged themselves. So it's more likely that we'll see Kennedy's wedding before Shay’s. Not like it's a competition though... Check out the premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo on September 28 at 9 p.m. EST.