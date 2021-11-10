Why Family Feud's Steve Harvey Is Always Looking So Dapper These Days

Steve Harvey has made a name for himself as a skilled comedian and an equally adept comedic actor. Additionally, in recent years, fans have come to know him as the wise-cracking host of Family Feud . These qualities alone would already look impressive on someone’s resume, but he’s now also established himself as one of the sharpest dressers in Hollywood. The star has been serving some serious looks for a while now, and they’ve garnered serious attention across the web. Now, he’s opening up about why he’s been looking so dapper these days.

Given that the media personality is on screen so often, one would think that the sleek suits would just come with the territory. However, there’s actually more to it than that, when it comes to the beloved star. And as it turns out, the concept of age plays a major role in his style changes:

I believe in what you’re saying. I’m not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come take me away. Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave. We’re not going to do this. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old.

Steve Harvey got candid on the subject during an installment of his Facebook Watch series, Steve on Watch , and he makes some great points. Some may be tempted to assume that people don’t aim to put in as much effort with their attire as they get older. While there are surely some who may fall into that category, others still choose to strut their stuff. As the 64-year-old Harvey said, he’s not looking to “dress old,” and he’s certainly proven that. In all honesty, his wardrobe choices even put some younger people like myself to shame.

The host and author opened up more about his bold fashion statements back in October. His stylist, Ely Karamoh, has been putting in serious work, and the two have been collaborating to concoct some sweet outfits. The star also revealed that his initial request for Karamoh was that he needed some striking colors for his clothes. If you’ve been to the actor’s Instagram page, then you’ll know his designer definitely succeeded in that regard. Check out one of his fresh looks down below:

Whenever Steve Harvey posts something on the web, it doesn’t take long for it to turn heads. Early last month, he dropped a smooth picture that showed him decked out in a green suit . The fashion choice earned mostly positive responses, though some fans had a bit of fun comparing him to a comic book supervillain. On the surface, such barbs may seem somewhat harsh, but they all seemed to be made in good fun. And if I’m being honest, Harvey honestly could’ve given the Riddler a run for his money in those threads.

Based on his current mindset, fans are sure to see even more A+ outfits from the entertainer moving forward. He’s got the drive, and he’ll definitely want to keep looking his best, especially if he wants to one-up his daughter’s boyfriend -- Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan. There’s no telling what the host and his stylist will come up with next but, after those previous fits, it’s going to take some time for the two to top themselves.

And of course, to get a taste at some of Steve Harvey’s fresh duds, you can check him out on Family Feud, which airs daily in syndication and on Game Show Network weeknights at 10 p.m. ET.