9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Makes A Bold Claim Teasing What Lies Ahead For Tarlos When Season 5 Returns, And I’m Nervous

9-1-1: Lone Star’s final season will be continuing in the 2025 TV schedule, and even with just a few episodes left, it won’t be smooth sailing. On top of the promo revealing “end of days vibes” with an asteroid heading straight for Earth, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage may be on the rocks again after co-showrunner Rashad Raisani made a bold claim that’s making me nervous.

It’s no secret that Tarlos has been through a lot in these five seasons between multiple comas, kidnappings, near-death experiences, break-ups, make-ups, and much, much more. Season 5 has only made their new marriage a bit more complicated, not only with Carlos obsessed with finding his father’s murderer (which he eventually did in the midseason finale), but also T.K. wanting to adopt his little brother after his step-father Enzo was arrested.

Although Carlos was on the fence about at first, he expressed his desire with T.K. in the fall finale, but of course, it’s not going to be easy, as Raisani told TVLine:

We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front. It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment.

I would have hoped that T.K. and Carlos would finally catch a break, especially in these final episodes, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The “unexpected turbulence” isn’t so surprising, but the fact that it’s a “series-altering moment" has me a little worried. There are plenty of possibilities for how this will go down, and there’s no indication if it will be good or bad. Lone Star fans know that the show is unpredictable, and none of the characters can ever have it easy.

That being said, it should be pointed out that Lone Star was cancelled after Season 5 had wrapped, meaning it’s quite possible that there will be some open endings. Considering whatever happens with Tarlos will change the series, there is no telling how it will end or how it could have continued in Season 6. Whatever happens, it sounds like it won’t be so straightfoward for T.K. and Carlos to adopt Jonah.

Meanwhile, T.K. and Carlos won’t be the only ones with problems heading into the new year. Tommy is continuing with breast cancer treatment, and Judd is still struggling without Grace. Not to mention the asteroid! These are surely going to be some exciting and nerve-wracking final few episodes, and even though it’s still hard to believe that the show is ending, there's still much to look forward to.

All seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, including the first nine episodes of Season 5, are streaming with a Hulu subscription. The final season returns on Monday, January 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with the series finale airing on February 3. Tarlos will be in for quite a ride, and you won’t want to miss it.