Even NASA Criticized Kim Kardashian For Not Believing In The Moon Landing. Now, Khloé Takes The Blame

When the Kardashians are not starring on one of the biggest shows currently streaming, their self-titled Hulu series currently in its seventh season, they like to debate the big topics, like official narratives and history. We live in a time when not one, but two, Kardashians believe the moon landing was a hoax. That’s right: after Kim K was blasted for believing the conspiracy, despite experts explaining why it is absurd, NASA is now in on the criticism. The twist? Khloé is taking the blame for getting her big sister in trouble with viewers and experts.

(Image credit: Hulu)

NASA’s Original Response to Kim Kardashian

According to the BBC reporting, on a recent episode of The Kardashians delivered a curveball that no one saw coming. Kim is shown chatting with her All’s Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson, when she casually drops the bomb that she does not believe the moon landing was real. She promises to send Paulson the “million articles” she has found, adding, “I’m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one.”

Viewers were already buzzing, but things escalated once NASA caught wind of the moment. Acting administrator Sean Duffy responded with the kind of clarity only a space official can provide. “Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before... 6 times!” he said, shutting down the conspiracy with calm precision.

Just when the heat was reaching its peak, another Kardashian stepped in and changed the whole tone of the conversation. Enter Klhoe.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Why Khloe Says She’s To Blame For Kim K.’s Moon Landing Beliefs

In a new People exclusive, Khloé Kardashian has the internet's attention again, admitting that she is the spark behind Kim’s sudden confidence in the conspiracy. She told the outlet:

I don't believe in the moon landing. That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble!

Khloé, who recently turned 40, is not only firm in her belief that the 1969 landing never happened, but she also says she and her brother passed plenty of the material to Kim. She continued:

I don’t think it happened… think me and my brother, we've fed her a lot of information. I feel bad about that, but I'm going to die on this hill!

The admission lands at a moment when experts have repeatedly reminded the public that the landing was real, complete with data, footage, and decades of documented evidence. None of it appears to shake Khloé. She also says the Moon landing is not her only conspiracy theory. She keeps most of the others to herself because she does not want to make people angry. She further explained:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don't expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked… If they admit that didn’t happen, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly.

Khloé also uses her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast to explore the topics she finds fascinating, and she says listeners will get even more of that in season three. This year’s episodes will feature more family members and close friends, giving the show a looser, warmer dynamic.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Not everyone in her circle shares her enthusiasm. One of her close friends, Savas, will appear this season as the skeptic who pushes back. “He doesn’t believe in ghosts. He doesn’t believe in aliens. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Those are just facts!”

For now, two Kardashians remain firm in their doubts, NASA is standing by six successful Moon landings, which you can see documented in so many great space movies, and call me crazy, but I think I’m gonna listen to the experts on this one.

Season 7 of The Kardashians is currently streaming new episodes on the 2025 TV schedule every Thursday via Hulu subscription.