A 9-1-1 Crossover On The New Show? What The Nashville Showrunner Says

Spoilers ahead for the 9-1-1: Nashville fall finale, “Good Southern Manors,” now streaming with a Hulu subscription.

The 9-1-1: Nashville fall finale aired on ABC on the 2025 TV schedule, officially ending the first half of the spinoff’s inaugural season. The series started off with a bang that included tornadoes, surprising family secrets, and numerous near-death experiences. Thursday’s episode was no exception, but it was the ending that really surprised fans, and it had a connection to its predecessor that could foreshadow an upcoming crossover.

At the end of 9-1-1: Nashville’s fall finale, “Good Southern Manors,” the Music City was taken over by an anonymous hacker who made all the systems everywhere haywire, warning Nashville residents of natural disasters that weren’t happening as tornado sirens went off, and that wasn’t even half of it. If the whole situation sounded familiar, it’s because this is yet another storyline that happened on 9-1-1, but only because it’s the same exact storyline. Literally.

Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani confirmed to TV Insider that the hacker storyline on the new spinoff is a continuation of the ransomware attack that happened on 9-1-1 during Season 5, as those hackers were never actually caught. He shared that they’ve had three years to up their game, and now they’re taking things to the next level in Nashville. However, Raisani revealed that while this storyline will not be bringing a crossover, but there is one coming:

Not because of this. There is a crossover coming, but it won’t be in this episode, so I don’t want to give people false hope on that. But we definitely talk about L.A. and the L.A. hack and that history. We see some clips from our old show about saying, here, they put giraffes on Hollywood Boulevard. This is the kind of crazy stuff you can expect to happen. So, we are fully aware of our own universe on that, but it won’t be a crossover yet. That will come a little bit later.

Fans have already seen a bit of a crossover between 9-1-1 and Nashville when Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Cammie from Nashville helped connect to the stranded spaceship that Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Athena (Angela Bassett) were on in 9-1-1. That being said, nothing has been set in stone for a crossover to happen on 9-1-1: Nashville, but Raisani admitted that ideas are being thrown around:

I can say that it’s brewing, that we’re starting the formal conversation as of literally yesterday. It’s not gospel yet, but I would like it to be some 9-1-1 characters coming to Nashville. We’ll see. We’re kind of figuring out our story, about which story makes the most sense to tell, but we want to make this not just a one-time thing, that we can start to develop a relationship between these casts so that it won’t be always so out of the norm to be able to do it.

Since it’s still in the planning phase, it’s unknown if it will be a two-hour event like the crossover with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star or just a one-off. But Raisani did say that it all depends on the story, which makes sense. Since the two shows film on opposite sides of the country, that does make things a little harder, but it’s not entirely impossible. Oliver Stark actually went to Nashville over the summer to film some fun promo with the Nashville cast, which was better than nothing.

Considering 9-1-1: Nashville only just completed the first half of its first season, there are still plenty of chances. ABC has revealed when 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville will return, and fans will be able to look forward to them on Thursday, January 8 on the 2026 TV schedule. Whether the second half of Nashville’s first season will include a crossover remains to be seen, but the wait will be worth it.