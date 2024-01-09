90 Day Diaries: Ariela And Biniyam's Latest Update Comes With Some Drama

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode, "Mamma Mia!" Read at your own risk!

Ariela and Biniyam Shibre popped back up in 90 Day Diaries, and while it was nice to see the longtime couple back on television again, there is some drama going on between them. This 90 Day Fiancé couple has been through a lot, and this latest saga may be another major issue for Ariela and Biniyam to overcome as they move forward.

You know when you miss an episode of a television show, and it feels like a hundred things happened in that week off? This is what this latest update on Ariela and Biniyam felt like. For those who need a refresher, here's what we learned about the duo in their latest episode back in the franchise and the big issue they face as a couple.

Ariela And Biniyam Moved To Las Vegas

In a surprising turn of events, Ariela and Biniyam opened up their segment by explaining they decided to move to Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple moved from New Jersey to get Biniyam closer to the heart of major MMA competition, given that his goal is to further his blossoming fighting career. It was a surprising move, especially considering It wasn't entirely clear how they managed to make it happen.

90 Day Diaries didn't leave viewers wondering for long, as it revealed they're living in an apartment alongside Ariela's mother. Janice, who accompanied Ariela on her original trip to meet Biniyam long ago and saw him play the butt bongos, is a traveling nurse and had an opportunity to work in Las Vegas. Her daughter and son-in-law jumped at the opportunity to join her, and they all live in the same apartment space. Despite past drama with Ariela's family, it seemed like Biniyam was happy to be living with his mother-in-law.

Ariela Is In School Studying Biology

Ariela is looking into a new career path, as she revealed she's re-enrolled in college and is studying biology. The 90 Day Fiancé star didn't go into what her ultimate career goal is for the degree but did note she was taking chemistry.

As someone who took chemistry in high school, I don't envy her in the slightest and wish her well in her academic endeavors. I'm really interested to hear what the ultimate plan is and how she'll juggle that between keeping up with Biniyam's goals and raising Aviel.

Ariela Suggested A Separation Because Biniyam Isn't Present Enough

One advantage of the Shibre family moving to Las Vegas is that there's a sizable Ethiopian population that lives in the area. Ariela mentioned that Biniyam knows a few people in town that he grew up with and went to school with back in his home country. Unfortunately, finding a lot of like-minded people has led to Biniyam once again spending a lot of time outside of the house, like he did when Ariela was pregnant in Ethiopia.

Their 90 Day Diaries segment ended with Ariela suggesting he move out for a while, and they separate while he figures out whether or not they should remain married or potentially split up. We've seen her give these types of ultimatums to Biniyam before in their previous storylines, so part of me wonders if it's a real threat or possibly just something said to spice up their storyline. Ariela did leave her first husband to ultimately be with Biniyam,

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Catch episodes on streaming with a Max subscription as well, in addition to all the other 90 Day Fiancé shows.