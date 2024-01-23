90 Day Diaries: Ariela Brought Back A Familiar Face To Talk About Troubles With Biniyam, And I Don't See This Ending Well

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode "Knowing Me, Knowing You." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries kicked off its latest season by hinting at some major drama for Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, and the latest update didn't make their situation look much better. The episode opened up by revealing that Ariela and their son Avi moved into a hotel for several days while Biniyam stayed at their Las Vegas space with her mother. We also learned Ariela was in contact with a certain someone from her past, and that decision alone implies this situation will get worse before it gets better.

Are Ariela and Biniyam on the way to becoming the latest 90 Day Fiancé couple to split? The appearance of this latest familiar face had me wondering, though there is limited reason to be optimistic despite the troubling reveals in the latest episode.

Those keeping up with the major moments in Ariela and Biniyam's relationship likely know all about Leandro, Ariela's first husband. For those unaware, she ultimately left their marriagenafter cheating on him with Biniyam and getting pregnant. 90 Day Diaries revealed that while Ariela was staying at the hotel with Avi, she was also sharing her relationship with Leandro over video calls.

Leandro briefly stayed with Ariela and Biniyam in Ethiopia, and that predictably didn't go well. Her ex's invasive questions about the couple's lovelife made Biniyam uncomfortable, and he was sorta right to feel that way. This episode drove that belief home, and Ariela admitted in the confessional she sometimes imagined what her life would be had she not committed to Biniyam, and isntead returned to Leandro.

To me, that alone seems like a big honking red flag for the relationship. But I'll grant that her exact words and phrasing may have edited or altered in a way to make it sound worse than it actually was.

Are Ariela And Biniyam Still Together In 2024?

As of this writing, there are no signs making it wholly apparent that Ariela and Biniyam have separated. In fact, one could make the argument that their marriage is stronger than ever, based on Ariela's recent Instagram post. The 90 Day Fiancé star posted a video celebrating her nephew's birthday and partying with Biniyam's sisters overseas:

Ariela was not friends with Biniyam's sisters when they left Ethiopia, and there was even a dramatic scene with them before they came to the United States. Ariela blamed Biniyam's family drama for why their relationship struggled, even though things were just as dramatic in her family when they came to the United States.

In short, if Ariela was not currently with Biniyam, I don't see why she'd be taking an international flight to attend a birthday party both of his sisters would be present for. For that reason, regardless of Leandro's intervention, I'm inclined to believe they made it through the drama in 90 Day Diaries, and are still together in 2024.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping we'll see Biniyam make some changes for his relationship before this season is up, though given what we've uncovered online, can breathe a bit easier knowing that the couple will likely reach some sort of peace down the road.