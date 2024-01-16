90 Day Diaries Featured A Wild Update On Jenny And Sumit That Should've Been Saved For A Larger Storyline

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode "Lay All Your Love On Me." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries usually serves as a good opportunity for a brief check-in with couples who haven't been featured within the franchise in a while. As a result, longtime fans receive an idea of what they're up to. It's starting to sound like the cast is collectively going through a lot, however, because right after Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's dramatic update, fans learned of an even wilder one from Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. The couple gave what might be the most substantial update on their run since the very start, and I'm shocked it wasn't saved for a larger spinoff.

As someone who once called Jenny and Sumit's storyline "the worst," I have to say this was huge news. I love that 90 Day Diaries doesn't just fill the show with fluff updates and saves the hard-hitting stuff for spinoffs that aren't primarily filmed with cellphones. However, I can't believe this was how we found out Sumit and Jenny are back on good terms with the former's parents.

Sumit's Mother Is Accepting Of Their Marriage Now

For years, Jenny and Sumit's story on 90 Day Fiancé revolved around the fact that Sumit's parents were adamantly against him being in a relationship with Jenny. When they married anyway after Sumit's divorce was finalized, his mother couldn't even stand to be in the same room as them. Fast forward to 90 Day Diaries, and they're meeting for chai tea and laughing?

There were signs that Sumit's family mellowed on their stance toward Jenny before this. A Christmas post with Sumit's brother seemingly hinted that the family was slowly coming around, despite the age gap between Jenny and Sumit. Now, it seems even his mother is on board, which is truly a shock.

Why Sumit's Mother Disliked Jenny

One could use their Max subscription to travel back and figure out why Sumit's mother disliked Jenny. (Though they'd basically have to watch a majority of their episodes to catch every reason.) 90 Day Fiancé most often pointed toward the age difference between Jenny and Sumit, which is 30 years. Jenny is closer in age to Sumit's parents, which made grandchildren a non-option. It also butted against his obligation in Indian tradition to care for his parents in their old age, as he'd also be concerned with caring for Jenny around the same time.

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Just Shared Throwback Photos From A Decade Ago, Taking Us Back To Where It All Started (Image credit: TLC) This is what they looked like at the start of their relationship.

Beyond that, Jenny lived with Sumit's parents a decade prior under the guise of being an online friend of his who wanted to learn more about India. For four months, Jenny grew close with his parents, due to them being close to the same age, while secretly pursuing a sexual relationship with Sumit behind closed doors. Once they discovered it, they were outraged, and there's little doubt that fed into the anger toward her they only recently let go of.

With the relationship with his parents mended, I would love to see what Jenny and Sumit's storyline looks like after this. Unfortunately, we have no idea when they'll be in the franchise next or if they'll even appear. My guess is they could be a good pick for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? if they do return, but we can only wait and see.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Check it out alongside many of the other great shows on the 2024 TV schedule, as programming returns in a big way following a fall season that was impacted by multiple strikes.