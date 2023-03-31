90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Just Shared Throwback Photos From A Decade Ago, Taking Us Back To Where It All Started

When it comes to 90 Day Fiancé couples overcoming the odds, I don't think there's a better example to look at than Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. Despite their sizable age difference and immense scrutiny from Sumit's parents, these two managed to get married and make a life together in India. Of course, it was a long time coming, and Sumit recently reminded fans of that with a series of throwback photos of the two of them from ten years ago.

As some 90 Day Fiancé fans may know, Jenny and Sumit's story started back in 2013. Sumit recently shared a photo from when Jenny first stayed in India, which is really when their relationship took off beyond their online flirting. Take a look at the photo from Instagram below, which shows Jenny in her mid-50s and Sumit in his early 20s:

A post shared by Itstlc_Sumit (@sumitjenny) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This photo was taken during an infamous moment in Jenny and Sumit's relationship, which has reportedly led to so much tension between her and his family. Sumit had Jenny stay with his family under the guise that she was a student from America visiting India. Jenny lived with his parents and even formed a solid relationship with his mother, who is closer to Jenny's age than Sumit.

Of course, things soured between Jenny and Sumit's parents when they learned of their relationship, which carried on throughout Sumit's marriage to his first wife. Sumit eventually was able to get a divorce, and then Jenny later moved to India to be with him full-time.

That all came after these photos, though, which may give 90 Day Fiancé fans a better idea of the journey they took to get to where they are now. Sumit uploaded a collage of throwback photos of the both of them over the years, and it's wild to see how much they've changed from then to now:

A post shared by Itstlc_Sumit (@sumitjenny) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans will always have to wonder which storylines from 90 Day Fiancé couples are scripted and which are not. I'm going to just go ahead and say that Jenny and Sumit's relationship appears to be as real as their love for each other. While it doesn't seem like they'll ever get the approval of Sumit's parents, the couple did officially tie the knot and have a seemingly happy life together in India.

Whether or not things will remain happy is a legitimate question for Jenny and Sumit as they continue their post-90 Day Fiancé journey. Sumit threw a real curveball at Jenny when he suggested to his parents and brother that he'd be open to adopting a child. Jenny didn't want to spend her retirement years raising a child.

Jenny was also upset that Sumit wanted to return to work after they finished their honeymoon. Sumit explained that he wasn't as accustomed to a life of retirement as Jenny, which seemed to really point to the age difference between them. As the years go on, will they only notice more differences between them? Perhaps, but after seeing these pictures, I'm optimistic their love will persevere through any issues they have.

Jenny and Sumit aren't a part of the currently airing 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but anyone with access to the show on streaming should be able to revisit their story, as well as many other cast members.