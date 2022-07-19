90 Day Fiancé Already Brought Caleb Greenwood Back To The Franchise, But What About Alina?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode “Take It To The Max.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries had one of its most surprising episodes yet, and that’s saying something considering we just saw an episode where Stephanie Matto had a pregnancy scare . The episode checked in on Caleb Greenwood and started a new storyline with him. Caleb is mainly known for his storyline with ousted cast member Alina Kozhevnikova , and fans might be curious to know how she factored into the whole story.

90 Day Fiancé cut Alina from all its programming after fans uncovered a number of racist social media posts she made . Cutting Alina effectively meant the franchise had to remove Caleb as well; given that they lasted for less than half of a season in the franchise, it seemed unlikely we’d ever see either again. Needless to say, Caleb’s return was quite a surprise, but what’s even more surprising was how the show recapped his story.

Caleb ran through his whole previous stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, but without ever actually directly referring to Alina by name. Additionally, 90 Day Diaries didn’t feature any footage of Alina and pushed ahead to Caleb’s new story where he’s pursuing a relationship with a Dutch woman living in the Caribbean. It seems like the franchise is very much committed to moving forward with Caleb, and holding true to the promise of barring Alina from the franchise.

What’s interesting is that Caleb met this new love interest the same way he met Alina. The two met online and while he’s interested in pursuing a serious relationship, they still have yet to meet in person. It appears that we’ll watch him travel to the Caribbean in order to see if this new romance pans out, and if the two decide to take things further.

Caleb’s return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise isn’t something I expected, though it does potentially explain why he was hanging out with David and Annie Toborowsky that one time. 90 Day Fiancé cast members tend to meet up every so often, and it does appear that Caleb isn’t done with the franchise just yet. Frankly, I’m not necessarily mad about TLC bringing him back, especially considering he wasn’t involved in all the controversy with Alina.

It is a bit suspicious, however, that Caleb is once again dating someone who lives overseas. That seems like a rather handy way to remain involved in 90 Day Fiancé, especially when he’s not even discussing anything more than traveling to meet this girl at a later date. Who knows, though? Perhaps he just prefers to search the world for a new lover, rather than a place that’s within driving distance?