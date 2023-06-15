90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Amanda And Razvan Might've Been An Item Much Sooner Than Fans Expected, Based On His Tiktok

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is often the most over-the-top of the spinoffs, but this season is something else. The Season 6 cast has all sorts of drama going on, and viewers have lots of opinions about the decisions they're making. Amanda Wilhelm has already had to address viewers about how quickly she started dating Razvan Ciocoi after the death of her husband, though it seems like their timeline was much sooner than 90 Day Fiancé viewers originally suspected.

Amanda revealed in an Instagram post that her husband Jason Wilhelm died of cancer in early 2022, though his obituary page gave a more exact date of March 19. While filming for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days allegedly didn't begin until late 2022, it would appear that Amanda and Razvan were an item earlier than that. All this comes from Razvan's TikTok, which shows a tribute he made to Amanda dated May 4, 2022:

It would seem like Razvan and Amanda were at least talking during this stage, and his post definitely seems a bit flirty. 90 Day Fiancé fans may be a little shocked to see how quickly this relationship developed, especially considering the episodes haven't touched on that much beyond her sister hinting that she believed Amanda was moving on too fast following her husband Jason's death.

Amanda's sister might've been onto something, as while Razvan was making flirty TikToks for her, she was posting about the loss of her husband. Those who hop over to her TikTok account won't see many posts about Razvan but tributes to her late husband. Here's a TikTok from Amanda's account from around the same time:

Amanda has just arrived in Romania to spend time with Razvan and see if this relationship is worth taking to the next level on the show. Fortunately for her, Razvan is as real as Tyray Mollett's girlfriend Carmella is not. Unfortunately, it seems like there are some more problems brewing for their relationship, given what occurred shortly after her arrival.

Those who watch the episode with their Max subscription will see Razvan was very interested in getting intimate with Amanda, but the feeling was not mutual. Right now, it's up for debate whether or not she was just feeling tired from the long plane ride to Romania or if she perhaps realized she wasn't quite ready for that stage in their relationship yet.

One might suspect the latter is true, given what we saw in the trailer for the season. Razvan was upset while Amanda told him that maybe they were not right for each other. It's possible she arrived in Romania and realized that maybe she did try to jump into a relationship too quickly, and she isn't interested in Razvan in the way she thought she was.

If that's the case, it may be why there isn't a sign of Razvan on Amanda's TikTok currently. It's possible there were videos dedicated to him and other content, but if the relationship didn't work out they've likely been removed. We won't know for sure until we watch the rest of the season, which is fine because I'm very invested in everyone's storyline.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for the best for Amanda and Razvan, regardless of where their story goes, and that they're both happy presently.