90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Featured A Heart-To-Heart Between Faith And Her Sisters, And I Totally Disagree With Their Advice

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Catch 22." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 has been a struggle to watch, thanks to a batch of largely unlikable cast members. While Loren Allen's storyline with Faith has made for many compelling moments, these latest episodes where she discovered he's slept around their entire relationship are rough to endure. Faith was still overwhelmed by Loren's revelation, and unfortunately, I don't think her sisters had the best advice to give.

Family members can sometimes be the voice of reason in relationships in 90 Day Fiancé. We saw as much with Chidi Ikpeamaeze's sister, Victoria, who might've helped her brother avoid a life with vampires and cannibals with Rayne Fernandez. Unfortunately, siblings can also occasionally be a hindrance to their siblings' well-being, and in my opinion, I think that's what happened in this latest episode.

Faith's Sisters Had Some Advice For How To Handle Loren

Loren hoped Faith wouldn't reveal the talk about his infidelity and STD to her family, but the minute she was along with her sisters she came clean. She mentioned that, right now, she's only friends with Loren, and she's not sure she can move forward with a relationship. Much to my surprise, her sisters understood her concern, but ultimately felt like she should give Loren a pass.

The loudest support of this came from Faith's sister Bea, who is also trans. Bea said that, as a trans person, she was aware of just how hard lasting relationships are to find, especially in the Philippines. They recognized what Loren did was bad, but ultimately felt they saw enough good in him that Faith should forgive him and move on.

Faith Disagreed With Their Advice, And I'm Glad She Did

I was worried about Faith's response to hearing her family say that, though much to my surprise, she pushed back against their opinion. She felt that she deserved to be with someone who could love her fully and shouldn't have to compromise what she wanted in a partner just because it may be more difficult to start over.

I loved hearing Faith's thoughts, and this storyline is reminiscent of what we saw in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6. Cleo and Christian Allgood also suffered with his commitment issues, and flirting with other women. The couple broke up, and then briefly reconciled before going their separate ways again.

It's a situation I could see happening if Loren and Faith stayed together, though social media seemingly indicates they're no longer dating. It just doesn't seem sustainable to have one person who wants to be monogamous but allow the other to sleep with whomever they want.

Given Faith's perspective in this episode, I wonder how the rest of this story will go for them. Faith seems more convinced than not that she can't move forward with Loren, so maybe we'll see him get on a flight back to the United States in the next couple of episodes. We can only wait and see!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see how the rest of this storyline plays out and what decisions Faith makes regarding her future with Loren.