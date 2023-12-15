A Recent 90 Day Fiancé Couple Has Allegedly Reconciled, And I'm Surprised

A 90 Day Fiancé couple who was featured on the season that aired on the 2023 TV schedule had called it quits. However, now there is evidence to support they may be back together once again. Granted, those who watched Before The 90 Days Season 6 may not have even known Cleo and Christian Allgood ever split, given how things ended for the couple following the tell-all. But, now, it seems like they might have reconciled.

While it seemed like Christian and Cleo were in a good place at the end of their season, the latter explained they couldn't handle the long-distance relationship and spotlight on them. Now, fans suspect the situation has changed, as Cleo first raised alarm bells by sharing a photo holding hands with a man:

A post shared by Cleo (@stereotypical_cleo) A photo posted by on

At first, it seemed like Cleo could be hinting at a new romance, though many assumed it was Christian from the jump. It wasn't until her latest upload of past photos of them together (which you can see below) that 90 Day Fiancé fans all around assumed that she was back together with him, which may be truly shocking to some.

A post shared by Cleo (@stereotypical_cleo) A photo posted by on

Assuming these two are back together, it wouldn't be surprising if there were viewers shocked to hear about this. After all, there were some apparent problems between them throughout the season. Christian's discomfort with Cleo being trans created romantic barriers at first, and his constant interaction with other women when they were out in public created jealousy issues for Cleo. I predicted the couple wouldn't last, but they might've proven me wrong.

Another thing that's surprising to see, at least for me, is a couple getting back together in 2023. Many 90 Day Fiancé couples have split in recent years, and I feel like it's a rare occurrence to see one reconcile after the breakup. Take Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, for example, who had their wedding invitations leaked and potentially split up in the same year.

We don't know for sure whether or not Christian and Cleo are together, but if they are, one has to wonder what this means for the next chapter of 90 Day Fiancé. Is it possible we'll see them move forward with an engagement and eventually appear in a future season? With Season 10 already airing, that could be a ways off, but it could happen.

There's also the possibility that Christian and Cleo split once again or possibly opt out of wanting to appear in the franchise. After all, it seems the pressure of being in the spotlight caused issues for their relationship. I guess we can only wait, see and continue to follow their journey on Instagram for more clues about the current state of their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is not currently in season, but viewers can revisit Christian and Cleo's story if they have a Max subscription or Discovery+. It's one of the more entertaining storylines of Season 6, and worth a watch for anyone who hasn't seen it all the way through. I'd also recommend watching before The Single Life's upcoming season, given that Tyray Mollett is part of the cast.