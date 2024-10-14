Did 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Loren And Faith End Up Staying Together? Here's The Latest

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Maybe In Another Life." Watch the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It was another rough episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days for Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod. The former detailed his affair to his prospective fiancé after coming clean about having an STI. (Fun times.) Faith decided to give her American partner another chance, though I'm sure more than a few viewers had doubts about the couple would surviving through the end of the season.

So, what's their current status as the latest episode hit the 2024 TV schedule? As usual, the internet helps answer these questions for those who don't want to wait until they stream future 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episodes to find out. While we can't say anything with 100% certainty, two big reveals recently give us a solid idea of where things stand between Loren and Faith in 2024.

Loren Was Seen Working In The United States

Loren's original plan when he visited the Philippines was to get engaged to Faith and then find an American-based job where he could work remotely from the country. With the cost of living being so cheap in the country, he figured it wouldn't be too long before he brought in a lot of money.

Based on a recent viral video circulating on TikTok, it doesn't look like that plan didn't pan out. A user posted a video of Loren working in a TJ Maxx in Las Vegas, seemingly indicating he's back in the United States:

Loren isn't living in the Philippines with Faith, which doesn't explicitly tell us anything about their relationship beyond his plan fell through. The question is, did he realize finding a remote working gig is much more difficult than he realized, or is he working in the United States because he no longer plans to live in the Philippines and his relationship with Faith is over? Fortunately, we may have an answer.

Loren Hinted In A Podcast His Relationship With Faith Didn't Work Out

Loren hasn't been good at keeping his storyline under wraps on the internet, and soon after he was banned from the 90 Day Fiancé subreddit for controversial comments, viewers dug up details on what's ahead for his story thanks to a podcast interview he did. Loren talked to 90-day insider Shabooty on X, and in an interview, he heavily suggested he and Faith didn't work out. Here was his specific comment:

That's an NDA thing, but if you piece together everything that I'm doing in my life, my GoFundMe, and the future goals I've posted about, it may be obvious that I still have interest in someone in the Philippines, but I can't say who it is.

Loren didn't say anything officially, but reading between the lines, it sounds like he's found another person to pursue in the Philippines and the relationship with Faith is over. Granted, that podcast was done in mid-September, so we don't know for sure whether that relationship is still going or not.

Regardless, Loren has been the poster boy for my argument that the Americans in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days are not likable. I used to think cast members from this spinoff were better by default because they didn't split after getting married, but a new bar has been set when you almost give a partner an STI by sleeping around.

Not even Big Ed Brown has had a storyline like that, though he did slide into the DMs of a younger TLC reality star recently, which is also not great. I'm curious to see if Loren will stick around for another season or if TLC will want to move on from someone who viewers think is a walking red flag for any relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.