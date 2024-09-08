90 Day Fiancé's Chidi Attempted To Clarify Rayne Issues, But Mentioning 'Vampires And Cannibals' Didn't Exactly Help

Warning! The following could reveal spoilers for the storyline of Chidi and Rayne on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7. Stream this season with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

At the start of this season, I had written that I was thrilled to see Chidi and Rayne's story play out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. I've craved a storyline in which we follow someone who believes in aliens and the Illuminati, but after the latest news from the Nigerian, I'm regretting it. Chidi recently defended his decision to sleep in a separate room from her, and I was on the same page until vampires and cannibals were mentioned.

Chidi On His Celibacy

In a since-deleted post that was picked up by 90 Day blogger @MerryPants, Chidi clarified some details on his celibacy storyline that he felt the show misrepresented. While explaining that, he threw in some alleged details that the camera didn't show, including a hint that she was aware of this before she ever set foot in Nigeria:

The primary issue is the decision not to have sex or share a bed until we are married. While this is a decision I have made, I want to make it clear that I informed Rayne about this before she came to Nigeria. Upon hearing this, she reacted with overwhelming anger, threatening to cancel her visit and later changing her mind.

This is interesting to hear, though not entirely surprising. A number of 90 Day Fiancé cast members have alleged over the years that elements of their storylines were scripted for entertainment purposes, and Chidi is saying Rayne knew she would not be sleeping with him. I guess it's possible she was merely unsure if he was serious, or felt that she could persuade him otherwise, but that's just speculation on my end.

Rayne's Thoughts On Vampires, Cannibals, And Talking To The Dead

Despite providing all the clarity anyone needed with the thoughts noted above, Chidi kept going and added another reason he was unsure about inviting Rayne into his bed. In something I didn't expect, it had to do with her belief in the supernatural, and if this alleged information is true, then I don't blame him for being wary:

In making this difficult decision, aside from my faith, I was also deeply concerned by some of the unsettling, alien, and mystic things Rayne mentioned during our discussions. On one occasion, she asked if I was ready to be sacrificed and if I was prepared to be in the same room with her when vampires and cannibals would gather for their feast. She claimed to communicate with the dead and even said she had see and talked to my late father. She bragged about having dark powers and threatened to summon dark forces from all corners of the Earth against me and my family if she didn't get what she wanted. She even mentioned having a force that enters any man who has sex with her.

And here I thought the guy who wouldn't give up sperm donation in 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise was the biggest walking red flag. Assuming this post speaks only truths, I can see why Chidi was wary of sleeping with Rayne, celibacy vows aside.

At the same time, I have to wonder why Chidi ever extended the opportunity for Rayne to visit him in Nigeria and stay in his sister's home when she was talking about cannibals and vampires eating them alive when they were in bed together. His answer to readers thinking the same thing doesn't do enough to convince me it was a good idea, but it is a reason:

While I loved Rayne and wanted to share a room with her, even though we would not be having sex, my decision to sleep separately was a precaution to carefully observe her and determine if her frightening tales were genuine or just bluffs. So, my decision is not a willful abandonment, as some have misconstrued, but rather a precautionary measure taken for safety until I better understand her. The bottom line is that I communicated all of this to her before her arrival.

As I mentioned, the post was deleted and is no longer on his Instagram page. To me, it feels similar to when Brittany Banks called out her fiancé Yazan for drinking and cheating on her, though I wonder what the reason was for removing the post. Was it possibly at the request of TLC, thinking that it could spoil the storyline and reveal that they are no longer together?

We don't know for certain, though another 90-Day Fiancé blogger, Shabooty, posted content from Rayne that suggested they split up. Additionally, I would say that Chidi's deleted comments sound like he's speaking about them as a couple in the past tense, and I don't think he would've aired all that to the public if they were still together. I've been surprised before, though, so we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out for these two.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what other shows are on the way, and buckle up for more chaos with Chidi and Rayne this season.