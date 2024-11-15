90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Story With Chidi And Rayne Was A Mess, But He Might Have A Happy Ending

When 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days first introduced Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Rayne Fernandez, I was 100% locked in and saw a lot of potential for the story. Unfortunately, my enthusiasm quickly faded after hearing some wild details from Chidi about their relationship, including stories about vampires and the true timeline of how long they were really together. As rough as the ride has been, it's looking like he may get a happy ending despite their split.

With Rayne allegedly uninvited from the tell-all, I assumed their story would end abruptly and suddenly. While that may still be the case as far as TLC is concerned, it's looking like his story could take a positive turn, thanks to some help from his sister.

Chidi's Sister Launched A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help Improve His Sight

Chidi's sister Victoria, who Rayne clashed with during her brief stay in Nigeria, has launched a crowdfunding effort for her brother to get medical help for his eyesight. According to the page, she's asking for $50,000 in donations that will allow him time to live in the United States and meet with doctors at UCLA, where they have world-class vision facilities. The hope is that with their medical expertise, Chidi's vision can be improved, but there are no guarantees.

Additionally, proceeds will also go toward the ChidiLight Empowerment Foundation for the Blind, which he set up to help others suffering from vision problems. They hope that with donations, they can fund a clinic, presumably in Nigeria, that will allow others to receive proper treatment for their issues. Currently, crowdfunding has only raised around $1,700, so there's still a long way to go until they reach their goal.

Will 90 Day Fiancé Still Follow Chidi?

Chidi and Rayne's story might be over, but would TLC bring him back for another season if he's heading to the United States? I'm just speculating, but I imagine there'd be room for him on 90 Day: The Single Life, where it's not necessarily a requirement that he be in a relationship. Plus, we sat through a storyline on The Other Way where Shekinah Gardener got a new nose, so I can handle watching Chidi potentially get life-changing eye surgery.

While the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 is largely unlikable, Chidi is a bright spot in the bunch. It would be nice to see him return in a future adventure, but if this entire experience has turned him off on the idea of doing reality television going forward, I don't blame him either. It can be overwhelming, but as this crowdfunding effort may show, some good can come out of it.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues to air on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The year is winding down, but there are still more spinoffs on the way, so be sure to check out the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 if you haven't already prepared for that.