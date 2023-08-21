90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Sheila Responded To Pregnancy Question Surrounding Big Episode With David

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 episode "Field Of Dreams." Read at your own risk!

Social media can be a huge spoiler for more 90 Day Fiancé storylines, and fans are known to scour all cast members' pages for clues on what's happening with them in the present as they get more invested in the season. Such was the case for Before the 90 Days' Sheila Mangubat, who was made to respond to a pregnancy question ahead of her latest big episode with David Dangerfield.

Sheila and David were still mourning the unexpected and tragic death of her mother, but decided to put those feelings aside as much as possible to enjoy a day at the beach with Sheila's son, Jhonreil. This was David's first real chance to bond with Jhonreil on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, and he hoped that they could form a bond despite his difficulty communicating due to being deaf. David was ultimately successful and seemingly won the shy boy over with a day at the beach.

Unfortunately, the day went a bit south when David talked about moving Sheila and Jhonreil from the Philippines to Omaha, Nebraska. Jhonreil outright said he wasn't willing to leave his country for the United States, and Sheila and David appeared concerned. Neither felt comfortable forcing the twelve-year-old to uproot his life, but would catering to his wishes mean the end of their relationship? 90 Day Fiancé fans might be curious, which led to the next bit of current news about the couple.

Sheila Responds To Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant

As we wait to see if Sheila and David's relationship will last, there's already some hardcore sleuthing going down on the internet. One commenter felt they discovered something significant when looking at Sheila's recent Instagram post of her singing karaoke. For those that missed it, take a look at the video below:

One commenter thought they noticed a baby bump, and immediate speculation started in the comments that Sheila might be pregnant. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member popped in to squash that pretty quickly, but had a pretty good sense of humor about it:

😂 I'm not pregnant. It's just belly cuz I'm gaining weight 😆.

Sheila wasted no time quieting anyone suggesting she was pregnant, so those thinking she was carrying David's child could put that theory to rest. One does have to wonder, though, how a pregnancy could change the dynamic of this relationship and whether it would impact Sheila uprooting her life and coming to the United States.

Would she want to hurry over to the United States with David so she could have her baby and start a new life, or would she be more compelled to stay closer to her family during that time? None of that is worth speculating about since 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days hasn't even hinted at a pregnancy, and Sheila is denying one.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days over on TLC and with a Max subscription. There's still time left in the season for some surprises to emerge, so be ready to hear anything in these upcoming weeks as we get closer to the tell-all.