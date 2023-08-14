Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Statler And Dempsey Still Together After That Disastrous Valentine's Day Date?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "St. Elmo's Fire." Read at your own risk!

Love was in the air on this week's 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days but, unfortunately, it didn't last all that long. Statler prepared a big romantic date for Dempsey Wilkinson to celebrate Valentine's Day and was ready to ask her if she could move to the U.K. and live with her full-time. The situation didn't play out quite how the Texan wanted, though, as the night turned out to be disastrous. Now, some viewers may be wondering if they're still together after their awkward and upsetting conversation.

As CinemaBlend continues to evaluate the 90 Day Fiancé storylines and speculate whether or not each Season 6 couple is together, there's some new information to consider when it comes to Statler and Dempsey. Let's break down what happened in the latest episode and whether their relationship is headed to an end or it's still going strong in the present.

Dempsey Wasn't Ready For Statler To Move In

When Statler finally "popped the question" about moving in with Dempsey once her lease was up on her place in Texas, the Brit said it felt "too soon." She suggested that maybe Statler move to the U.K. and even get a place up the street from her. And with that, maybe in six months, they could re-evaluate their situation. Statler didn't like that answer and asked Dempsey what would be the point in that. All in all, Statler felt that her partner wasn't fully committed to the relationship.

Dempsey further admitted to feeling that she didn't know enough about Statler to take a step as big as a shared-living situation. For example, Dempsey noted that she only learned a few days prior that Statler cheated on an ex, which is something she'd personally never done. At that point, Statler also decided to mention that she was in contact with her ex (another U.K. resident), who offered to pick her up from the airport before meeting Dempsey. The segment ended with neither person looking too happy, and that could give one the sense that they have some serious issues to work out.

Why Dempsey And Statler Might Still Be Together Despite Their Drama

Right now, the situation between Statler and Dempsey looks about as bad as when Tyray Mollett found out he was being catfished. Having said that, 90 Day Fiancé fans tuning in to watch new episodes on TLC or using their Max subscription may not want to give up on them just yet. If you take a trip to Dempsey's Instagram page, you can see that she revealed she was in the United States as recently as April 2023. Check out this photo, which shows her attending a kite festival which that, based on the comments, appears to have been held in Austin, Texas:

If Statler and Dempsey broke up, it would be odd for the latter to travel to her supposed ex's home state of Texas shortly after. While this isn't definitive evidence that the two are still together, there is another piece to this puzzle that could hint at where their storyline is headed.

Could Dempsey Live With Statler In The United States?

Dempsey recently did a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories, fielding queries from fans not directly linked to her story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Despite her attempts to remain cryptic about her future with Statler, she might've dropped a hint toward a compromise she and her partner could ultimately reach, which could impact whether their relationship goes to the next level. Check out this answer from Dempsey on whether or not she'd live in the United States:

This, paired with the evidence that Dempsey was in the United States as recently as April, makes it seem as though she'l make a trip to see Statler and perhaps definitively find out if this relationship is strong enough for them to move in together. Then it's just going to be a question of which way they'll move, assuming that this excursion didn't just further confirm they're not right for each other. We can only wait and see!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Continue to stay with CinemaBlend amid the season, as we keep an eye out for any spoilers regarding what's going on with these couples.