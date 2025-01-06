90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tell-All Will Have A Shocking Confrontation Between Two Cast Members I Totally Didn't Expect

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Never Let Me Go." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days was able to stretch out into the 2025 TV schedule, but only barely, as we've now arrived at the TLC series' tell-all specials. We'll finally hear from the group that I've constantly called the least-likable American cast I've seen in franchise history and learn more about their storylines. We'll also see some shocking moments, including a confrontation between two people I didn't see coming.

Given that Loren Allen was married shortly after ending filming his scenes with Faith Tulod, I expected him to bring the bulk of the drama for this 90 Day Fiancé tell-all. He still might, but he might be upstaged by this heated fight between two cast members that was previewed at the end of the latest episode.

Niles And Adnan Have A Heated Confrontation And Need To Be Broken Up

In a truly bizarre scene, Adnan Abdelfattah was seen backstage walking up to Niles Valentine and Vanja Grbic, telling him it was "not" nice to meet them. Niles then confronts Adnan about something disrespectful the latter said in front of Niles' father, though we don't know if it's his actual father or his stand-in father, Mr. Arc.

The situation escalated with Niles suggesting he'll fight Adnan for being disrespectful, removing his glasses and staring intensely into the unfazed model's eyes. As the scene ends, security moves forward to separate the two men inches from each other's faces.

I'm Shocked To See Niles Behave That Way, And Wonder Where This Was During The Season

I didn't expect anyone in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days to threaten physical violence, but I can't state enough how wild Niles, of all people, is doing it. The same guy who was so passive in his season that he allowed his now-wife Matilda Nti to change his mind about them getting married is threatening to throw down with Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah's trophy husband. Where was this boldness when people in Ghana pressured him into doing many things he didn't want to do?

Perhaps there's something in the water during this tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 because that's not the only wild moment we see. We hear Brian Muniz talking about discovering that Ingrid Rezende had a boyfriend, and Loren hinted that Faith has some surprising secrets to share. I would assume the secret is not that crazy, or he would've already shared it on a podcast like he did with other spoilers ahead of this season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is winding down, but new episodes are still airing on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready for a lot of unexpected reveals and conversations and, hopefully, an idea of which couples we'll see in future seasons.