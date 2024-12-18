90 Day Fiancé's Loren Revealed His True Intentions With Faith During An Interview Released Before Their Season, And I'm Stunned

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 has the most unlikable American cast I've seen in some time. However, one member of the ensemble, in particular, continues to disappoint me and makes me hope they don't appear in spinoffs planned for the 2025 TV schedule. Now, the fan like myself have been hit with a stunning revelation. Just on the heels of Loren Allen's shocking proposal to Faith Tulod, an old podcast has surfaced and, during it, Loren revealed his feelings toward his supposed fiancé.

Loren was a guest on Thekikipodcast for an episode that was released back in October 2023. Said chat was posted a week before he traveled to the Philippines to see Faith. While Loren previously spoiled that he and Faith don't work out, it turns out he really had loose lips when discussing his approach to the show last year. Loren said that his decision to join 90 Day Fiancé was more about making money than finding romance, and he was using Faith to create the drama he needed:

I get paid more the more ridiculousness I do. The plan is that I just be as dramatic as possible, and this girl in the Philippines is just so jealous of everything that it's gonna be super easy. Like, I'll snap my fingers, I can walk out [and] make her pissed off.

It's admittedly upsetting to hear Loren went into 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days intending to mess with Faith for entertainment. While she was having hard conversations with her sisters about their relationship, he was apparently cooking up ways to rile her up. It's not unfeasible to think someone would do that, but then why come out and admit it so publicly?

It's possible that Loren felt he could protect his reputation by openly admitting to everything. Of course, there's also the possibility that he may not be the best at thinking about the long-term implications of his actions. Based on the fact that he only bought a one-way ticket to the Phillippines, I would assume the latter. As for what the plan was if he wasn't able to return to the United States, Loren said this:

If I get stuck there, I get stuck there. Life goes on.

If nothing else, I can be happy that Loren and Faith didn't end up like married 90 Day couples that split. It also shows you that this franchise's " scammers " don't exist exclusively outside of the United States border and that it can go both ways.

As for Loren's future on 90 Day Fiancé, I imagine that TLC will part ways with him. While the franchise may have a problem with garnering controversy with stars like Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown potentially on the way out, Loren tends to bring a type of drama that I'd argue isn't as fun for viewers. There's something that rubs me the wrong way about someone who merely joined the franchise for fame, especially at the cost of hurting Faith. Here's hoping she's healed from the experience, and we can see her in future seasons if she's interested in appearing.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend for more on this season as it winds down, and for more on all the other 90 Day spinoffs in the franchise.