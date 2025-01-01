A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Was Married After Filming, And You Can Probably Guess Who

A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star was married after filming stopped, and viewers probably know who. In a season of a mostly unlikable American cast, one stood above all else, and now the news is circulating about their marriage just weeks after returning to the United States.

As the 90 Day Fiancé franchise prepares its shows for the 2025 TV schedule, one cast member is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here's what we know about Loren Allen's wedding and where it stands after being discovered by Starcasm.

(Image credit: TLC)

Loren Allen Was Married Soon After Filming 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days With Faith

Loren spoiled ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that his relationship with Faith Tulod didn't work out, which made the fact she accepted his engagement proposal in a recent episode all the more shocking. Faith ultimately called off the engagement not long after, after his goofy behavior made her realize he wasn't serious about her. This was later confirmed, as a resurfaced podcast from before Loren left for the Philippines confirmed he planned on messing with Faith the entire time.

While Loren wasn't serious about Faith, it does appear he was very serious about marriage. Documents surfaced showing he married someone listed on documents as "Carlos" two weeks after returning from the Phillippines on December 7, 2023. A photo of the married couple and their marriage document was shared on Starcasm's Instagram page.

(Image credit: TLC)

The Divorce For Said Marriage Was Recently Finalized

I'm not sure if this counts as a 90 Day star getting married and splitting or not, seeing as this marriage happened after Loren returned home and with someone who has not been featured on 90 Day Fiancé thus far. In any case, the marriage was officially ended in December of 2024, but depending on when the tell-all was filmed, it might be mentioned there. That's assuming Loren was invited to the tell-all, as cast members who share information about the show before it's revealed are often barred from participating.

This was the case for 90 Day Fiancé's Statler, who tried to come to the tell-all anyway but was prevented. I would say some of Loren's spoilers and actions were far more egregious than anything she did, so if I had to guess, I would say he won't be at the Before The 90 Days Season 7 tell-all.

At the same time, it's hard to admit any storyline this season has been as compelling as the one between Faith and Loren. There will be some 90-Day Fiancé fans disappointed if these two aren't talked about during the tell-all, so we'll just have to see what the production team decided to do.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With this season winding down, now would be a great time to revisit past episodes with a Max subscription and prepare for what could be a fiery tell-all special.