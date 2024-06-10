90 Day Fiancé's Big Reveal For Michael Ilesanmi And Angela Deem Might Explain Why They're Not Currently Living Happily Ever After

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Liar, the Witch and the Postnup." Watch the episode now with a Max subscription or read at your own risk!

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are always good for some drama, but considering we had the heads up that the couple would reach a major milestone with Michael finally getting his visa by the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, I expected their storyline in Season 8 to be pretty positive. Instead, it's been as stressful as ever, and the latest episode even featured a wild reveal that has me shocked Angela stayed in it long enough to bring him to the United States in the first place.

For those not up to speed on current events for the couple, Michael fled Angela's house earlier this year, and reportedly told police he "feared for his life" and wouldn't return. He's since popped up on social media and is now living elsewhere in the United States, and Angela has hinted she'll never appear on 90 Day Fiancé again. Given all the drama, it makes her reveal about Michael's Facebook activities feel all the more relevant as a possible indication that Michael's "impromptu" disappearance may have been planned the entire time.

Michael Was The Admin For A Facebook Group Of African Men Seeking American Women

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the episode picked up with Angela still fuming that Michael told her to "go back to America" for two weeks while he waited for his next visa appointment. When she questioned how he knew it would take two weeks to hear more, he cited a social media group he frequented where he spoke with others familiar with the process. Angela asked to see the page, and for reasons only he would truly understand, Michael handed her his phone.

There, Angela discovered a page in which several African men were sharing information on how to find a wife in the United States, and making jokes about scamming them for a life in the country. What's even worse is that Angela found out Michael was one of the administrators on the page, and was allowing this kind of conversation to carry on. Angela, disgusted with her husband and feeling like she was being scammed, left him and the episode more or less ended on that note. Of course, we know they eventually reconciled, but the reveal is very interesting in hindsight.

Did Michael Really Plan To Leave Angela All Along?

Angela has previously alleged that she felt Michael was scamming her, but many 90 Day Fiancé fans weren't buying it. After all, if Michael was a scammer only in it for a green card and life in the United States, couldn't he find another person in the United States who wouldn't fly to Nigeria to deface his car or get in hotel brawls following a charity event? I used to think the fact that Michael stayed with Angela despite their dysfunctional moments was proof the relationship was real, but this latest discovery by Angela felt pretty damning.

I also previously assumed that Michael leaving Angela's home was a spur-of-the-moment decision. After the discovery of the social media group of "scammers," however, I'm beginning to think that Michael was waiting for his opportunity to leave as soon as he had assurances that there was no way Angela could get him kicked out of the United States once he was settled in. As of writing, they're not currently together, though we haven't heard an official word of their divorce yet. So, for now, they're not on the married 90 Day couples who split list, but we'll see if that's still the case by the end of the year.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and streams on Max. The season is rolling right along, and with all the mounting drama with Michael and Angela, I'll be very curious to see how this tell-all plays out and when it was filmed.