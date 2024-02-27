90 Day Fiancé's Michael Ilesanmi Tells Police He 'Fears For His Life' After Angela Deem Reported Him Missing

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are arguably the most prolific and controversial couple in the 90 Day Fiancé. The amount of troubling incidents fans have witnessed on the show, not to mention everything that happens between seasons, has been staggering, and the latest incident is equally as upsetting. Just hours after fans witnessed Angela publicly saying Michael had been reported missing to the police, an update arrived indicating the 90 Day star didn't actually disappear, but rather "feared for his life."

Angela and Michael are slated to appear as part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast, and many were already looking forward to their return before this mess. TLC viewers, and those with Max subscriptions, have been eager to see how life was going for Michael now that he's in the United States, though this recent update seems to imply it's not going well. Here's what we know, starting at the beginning for those who had no clue any of this was happening

Angela Reported Michael Missing On Friday

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates went live on his YouTube channel on Monday afternoon with shocking news. According to Angela, Michael had left their house on Friday without any of his personal belongings (wallet and such), and hadn't been seen since then.

Reportedly, she'd viewed security camera footage from her home that showed him leaving the house and disappearing around the corner. Angela assured viewers she just wanted to know he was safe, and said she'd contacted authorities who then put out a BOLO alert for him in the area.

What Michael Told Police

In a later update shared by John Yates, Michael apparently contacted the authorities to assure them he was safe and not actually missing. The police said he was in possession of another phone, and that he sent in a picture of himself to verify his identity. However, he requested they not to tell Angela his exact location, on the grounds that he feared for his life. It was also confirmed that Michael has photos of his passport on his phone and that he now intends to fight for his visa status independently.

Angela later claimed that they had a fight following a recent trip to New York City, and alleged that Michael told her he didn't love her anymore. We also learned that Michael has been in the United States since shortly before Christmas, which confirms the sightings of him in Georgia around that time.

Angela And Michael Have Had A Lot Of Drama In The Past

As 90 Day Fiancé fans try to figure out what's going on in this situation, it's worth noting Angela and Michael have sparked much drama in the past. Angela once flew to Nigeria and damaged his car because she thought he was sneaking around on her. We also know that Michael carried on an online relationship with another woman in the United States after marrying Angela, which led her to make the shocking claim she intended to divorce him over it. Obviously, that didn't happen, and they remained together until recently.

Those don't even cover the full gamut of incidents between these two and their relationship, so this latest drama is par for the course. As such, we'll have to wait and see if they become another 90 Day couple that split after marriage or if they get back together. Hopefully, whatever happens, is for the best, and these two can find peace after some chaotic incidents over the past few years together.

As mentioned, Michael and Angela's are part of the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which premieres on TLC and Max on Sunday, March 17th. I wouldn't expect any of this to be covered in the opening episodes, but perhaps later in the season we'll get some idea of why this troubling situation went down.