90 Day Fiancé: Looks Like Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi's Relationship Hit A Major Milestone Over The Holidays

2023 was an up-and-down year for Angela Deem, who made headlines for a brawl following a charity event and for her overdramatic storyline with husband Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Despite that, it looks like she'll close out the year on a high note, as it would seem that she and Michael hit a major relationship milestone over the holidays. Based on eyewitness accounts, Michael made his way to the United States from Nigeria and is currently living with Angela in Georgia.

The news comes from 90 Day Fiancé fans who live in the area and allegedly have the details on Michael's secret arrival in the United States. According to a text exchange between a fan and IG user @Shabooty, Michael and Angela were at a Food Lion, and Angela was sporting a new engagement ring. Days after that, a Redditor managed to snap a photo of the couple in a Walmart, apparently confirming Michael was indeed in Georgia. So far, there's no news of them fighting in public or her attacking his car, so one might be able to assume this trip is going well.

Those who have followed 90 Day Fiancé for years likely know this is a huge development. Michael had struggled to obtain a visa ever since his marriage to Angela in 2020 for reasons that aren't exactly clear. As such, they've had to carry on their relationship via infrequent trips Angela made to Nigeria and through FaceTime calls. The franchise's official YouTube account recently dropped a long recap of their relationship, which you can see down below:

As far as what's next, the alleged conversation Angela had with a fan seems to hint that she plans to marry Michael in the United States. It's not uncommon within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for couples to have two weddings, though usually it's done the other way around. Obviously, Michael's inability to travel to the United States meant Angela had to come to him the first time but, now, her family (and viewers) could get a chance to see her tie the knot in the United States.

Of course, nothing has ever been quite that easy when it comes to Michael and Angela. These two have been through many ups and downs, having gone from breaking up to being madly in love, in a matter of months. There was even evidence that Michael had an online affair with another woman at one point, which prompted Angela to threaten divorce. It feels naive to believe the various issues of their relationship will fully subside, even with the major hurdle of Michael finally coming to the United States.

The true test of whether or not Michael and Angela will stick together or be one of those 90 Day couples who split will lie in their ability to communicate effectively. One would imagine that communicating face-to-face could make it easier to prevent any misunderstandings and any sneaking around behind the other's back, but we can only wait and see how this all plays out. At present, one can only be hopeful due to this major development in their romance.

So far, there are no immediate announcements about Angela and Michael returning to 90 Day Fiancé. Don't be surprised, though, if news comes in 2024, as I can't imagine it'll be too long before we see Michael acclimating to life in Georgia and living with Angela on a consistent basis.