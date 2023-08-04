90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Followed Celebrity Charity Event By Getting In A Hotel Lobby Brawl

Angela Deem is arguably the biggest star to come out of 90 Day Fiancé, though it's largely because of the polarizing headlines she's been a part of over the years. It's on brand that she made news for getting in a hotel brawl with a friend following a celebrity charity event. Fans won't be watching this fight on a future spinoff with a Max subscription, but there is evidence of what all went down online.

The story seemingly started with Angela Deem in New York City, ready to hit up a party with her friend Jennifer Dilandro. The two attended a charity event called Reality Lip Sync Battle, which featured NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and many other reality stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor Nation, and of course, 90 Day Fiancé. Take a look at the video shared by Dilandro below, which showed both of them having a blast at the event:

It looks like everyone had a good time jamming with their favorite former boy band member, but something changed once they returned to the hotel. Video obtained by The Sun showed Angela Deem and Jennifer Dilandro pushing and shoving in the hotel lobby as a receptionist tried to separate them. Both were screaming obscenities, and a later video showed Deem on top of Dilandro shoving her head into a cushioned bench.

Angela Deem was allegedly cut during the incident, and because both women had blood on them, police were called to the scene. Additional videos showed Deem outside near the police, but the authorities left without taking either woman into custody or charges filed. A final video showed Deem talking to patrons and asking for help up to her room.

The videos are chaotic, so it's a good thing Jennifer Dilandro was willing to give official comments as to what occurred. Here's what she told The Sun about the event, as it went down from her perspective:

Angela and myself hold a close bond. Due to unfortunate events, things got heated. No one hit each other - it was more pushes and shoves. It looks worse on video than what it was. The blood came from my jewelry scratching her and it made her bleed because she's on medication that makes her bleed easily. We have since discussed and cleared our friendship.

It looks like they are back on good terms, at least according to Jennifer Dilandro. Angela Deem still has pictures up with Dilandro on her Instagram stories and shared them again the following day, so it would appear the fight is all water under the bridge.

This is not the first time that Angela Deem has had a confrontation with a friend while on a trip. Deem kicked her ex-friend Jojo out of her hotel room in Las Vegas a couple of years ago after an argument they had. They went on to feud a bit over social media for a time after, but Deem has moved on to other friends and other fights.

Angela Deem will be featured on the upcoming 90 Day: The Last Resort special and will appear alongside her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Deem's entering the special spinoff with the knowledge that Ilesanmi carried on an emotional affair with another woman from the United States during their marriage and even planned to leave her. It's possible their marriage could be coming to a close, though reports from months ago showed they're still together. We'll see if that holds for the upcoming season!

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14th. Tune in to see each couple really put it all out there for the good of their relationship and how it'll shake out for them in the end.