90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Ripping Angela Deem Again After She Was Spotted Dancing With A Younger Dude In NOLA

It’s nothing new for 90 Day Fiancé fans to be ripping Angela Deem for something or other during her season, though typically, it’s for what happened in the show. Angela’s already gotten some flak for flying to Nigeria to break Michael Ilesanmi’s car because he wouldn’t take down his Instagram account, and now viewers are on her once again after a video surfaced of her dancing with a young dude while visiting New Orleans.

Angela Deem was a featured guest at The Cat’s Meow in New Orleans for meet and greets, a live performance, and photo opportunities with fans. It seems like Angela gave all that and a lot more, as evidenced by a video of her dancing seductively with a young man. Take a look at the video, and see the “sexy meemaw” getting down in the South:

A post shared by Cat's Meow New Orleans (@catsmeowneworleans) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, of course, know that regardless of what the intent behind Angela’s dancing was, now may not be the best time. The entirety of her storyline this season revolves around infidelity accusations she’s levied against her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi, and similar claims he’s made against her. Angela already had a mark against her after all the flirting she’s done with that former Vegas stripper Billy, and now fans are back on her case after this latest video. I_Want_To_B_Like_Dolly pointed out that, regardless of context, she would not tolerate this from Michael:

If Michael acted this way Ang would pull a bumper off!!!

There’s definitely plenty of evidence to suggest the rules Angela sets for herself are not the ones she has in place for Michael. Even if Michael’s excuse for not deleting his Instagram was a bit suspicious, we haven’t heard about him appearing at bars and dancing with younger women. It’s likely not something Angela would’ve appreciated, and frankly, she might’ve called it something similar to what Bubbalv called this video:

Trashy.

Angela Deem’s dance with this man wasn’t full "Get Ur Freak On," but there was definitely some flirtation going on that some viewers felt was inappropriate. Jennifer.Farlow1 referenced Michael’s inability to run his own Instagram while offering some advice to the gentleman who had his hat taken by Angela temporarily:

Not ok for him to have it for business, but you can rub some dude's hat in your hooha! Poor dude! He's going to need to bleach the hat!

That’s just one of a few critical comments made about Angela Deem on the page, but these negative vibes are hardly anything new for the reality star. She’s likely seen worse when fans witnessed her exposing herself on 90 Day Bares All, or when she flashed Michael’s aunt in the midst of a heated argument. These controversies have kept Angela in the limelight, which may answer LullyVibes burning question below:

Who da f hyped her up this much that she thinks she is?!

Angela Deem might be one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most polarizing stars, but she’s also one of the most popular. Antics like this are what keep fans talking about her, and is likely why she’s a part of the 2022 TV schedule for TLC this year. Her marriage with Michael may not last, but I wouldn’t expect this stunt to be enough to get her out of the spotlight anytime soon.