90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Outta My System.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is firing on all dramatic cylinders with its couples, but as usual, none are going through anything quite as intense as what Angela Deem is caught up in . So far, we’ve learned that Angela was chatting up a former Las Vegas stripper online, but only because she believed that her husband Michael Ilesanmi was quasi-scamming her. In the latest episode, with Angela and a friend flying to Nigeria in secret to confront Michael, viewers finally learned his side of the story. And now that we've heard his take on things, I’m honestly not sure who to believe.

After viewers saw Michael take a swimming lesson to overcome his fear of pools, we finally settled into hearing his claims in regards to the alleged “scamming.” Let’s break it down, and see if what he’s saying holds water, or if Angela is onto something.

What Michael Says Was Going On With Angela

Michael started off the explanation by stating that when he first started the visa process to move to America, Angela told him to quit his job to be a stay-at-home husband. Michael agreed on the condition that she would send him money, which she did for a time. At some point, though, Angela began to cut Michael’s allowance, which inspired his decision to supposedly emulate his wife and become a social media influencer. Michael explained he hoped to start making money through that avenue, thus sticking to the idea of not working outside the home. But if that was the case, Angela clearly wasn’t a fan of the endeavor.

Michael acknowledged that Angela wasn’t happy with him starting up a separate social media account, but with her refusal to give him the money he needs, he didn’t see a reason why he should stop. Michael closed out his segment on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? by stating he still loved Angela, but clearly, they both have some issues to work out.

Is Michael Telling The Truth?

Michael’s story appears to directly address any suspicion that he did anything wrong in this situation, throwing attention away from claims that he was directly unfaithful, which is a bit suspicious in and of itself. At the same time, 90 Day Fiancé viewers are familiar enough with Michael and Angela to know that these types of unclear situations happen all the time in their relationship (even if this time involves less boob flashing ). I mean, we’re at a point where we’re debating whether or not Michael set up a social media account more for flirting or more for monetary gain, more or less bypassing the fact that it’s completely normal for him to have a social media presence.

It’s also worth noting that prior to the start of this season, a rumor alleged that Michael and Angela were no longer romantically involved , but were staying together to film 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. There’s a lingering chance this rumor, which also stated that Michael’s visa was approved ahead of his impending plans to travel to the United States soon, will turn out to be true. Though as of this latest episode, Michael’s visa situation is still pending.

Given that rumor, and the fact that 90 Day Fiancé has a notable track record of cast members alleging scenes were faked for the camera , it’s really hard to decipher whose version of the truth wins out here. Ultimately, it’s going to boil down to whose side viewers are more sympathetic toward, unless some definitive evidence surfaces in the coming episodes that points to explicit wrongdoing by one side (or both). We’re sure to learn more soon, considering Angela was last seen outside his home ripping apart his car. Which also isn't a good sign of anything.