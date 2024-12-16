90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Appeared To Deliver A Shocking Twist For Faith And Loren, But Not So Fast

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "The Razor's Edge." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

There are only so many episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days before the 2025 TV schedule arrives, but the action is not winding down. Just when I thought I couldn't get any more surprised by Loren Allen's antics, the latest episode delivered a shocking twist with Faith Tulod that caught me off guard.

I'm sure other 90 Day Fiancé fans were rattled but don't get too riled up after this seemingly big episode. If you have plans to stop streaming 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 after this moment, stick around because CinemaBlend learned some intel on what's up with these two since the show.

Loren Proposed To Faith, And She Said Yes

Loren Allen has put Faith Tulod through a lot during his time in the Philippines. Between wanting to move to the country and revealing he's been cheating on her the entire time, it's a wonder she's stayed with him throughout all of this. When I wrote about the Season 7 cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days being largely unlikable, he was one of the primary inpirations.

Faith decided to look past all of that, and when he proposed to her via magic trick, she accepted. I guess she took to heart what her sister had to say about trans people struggling to find love, even though I hoped she wouldn't. I didn't think she had to settle for a serial cheater due solely to a shallow dating pool, and fortunately, there's evidence to suggest Faith ultimately felt the same.

What We Know About Their Relationship Now, Thanks To Loren

Loren and Faith's engagement might've been the season's biggest twist if the former hadn't ruined where this is all headed just as the season started. The American confirmed he was no longer with Faith after filming was completed but hinted that there was another person in the Philippines that he was dating.

Given that reveal, I would guess that something dramatic happens over these next couple of episodes that will lead these two to call off the engagement. Of course, we've seen plenty of other situations where a couple ends filming the season on good terms, and then we learn the relationship fell apart between the end of filming episodes and the beginning of the tell-all special.

Given the preview featured Faith putting the ring on the counter following a fight with Loren, I will go out on a limb and say we'll see whatever incident drives them apart. But we can only wait and see, so be sure to stay updated..

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how the rest of this relationship plays out, and maybe be thankful they're not the latest 90 Day couple to get married and then split.