90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Made Truly Stunning Reveals About Anika And Kyle, But I Get Where She's Coming From

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episode "You May Need a Life Jacket." Watch the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Kyle Gordy and Anika's time together in Malta has been the must-see storyline of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise and continues to be because of how it keeps getting stranger. The wildest couple of the season is still trying to make this relationship work despite multiple red flags on the first official date, though it seems like it might be over after a couple of stunning reveals.

The biggest shocker was that Kyle was the one who was more miffed this episode, though it is worth noting that his insistence on donating sperm was still at the heart of the issue. As viewers continue to watch and see if he and Anika are still together, another controversy surfaced that might've convinced both sides it was for the best not to move forward.

Kyle Refused To Buy Anika A Plan B Pill

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, we learned that Kyle and Anika had a fight after they had sex because he didn't buy her a Plan B pill when she requested him to do so. When confronted about this, Kyle responded by brandishing an STD results test, saying that he went and had one done to prove to Anika that he is clean and free of disease.

As one might expect, Anika was not impressed. Not only was Kyle deflecting from the conversation about refusing to buy Plan B, but she doubted that he went and was tested for her benefit. Instead, she believed the test was done ahead of the last time he helped a couple conceive so that he could prove he was clean to that woman.

Kyle Was Furious Anika Hooked Up With An Ex Before His Arrival, But I See Her Side Of It

Anika began to run down the list of valid reasons why she didn't want a long-term relationship with someone who insisted and even sought out people having trouble conceiving so that he could be a "natural donor," when Kyle interrupted her. He pointed out that the 90 Day Fiancé star had been dating a guy throughout their relationship, but had been open with him about doing so. When Kyle asked when Anika last hooked up with this guy, she said a few days before his arrival in Malta.

Kyle was upset by the revelation, saying that had she told him that before he left for Malta, he would've never traveled there in the first place. For him, this was a massive betrayal, and felt like she was trivializing an event that hurt him. He had a valid point, but Anika was able to pull out the UNO reverse card and twist the knife in a way I haven't seen since Rose Vega finally put Big Ed Brown on blast.

If Kyle was hurt with her sleeping with one man, then how can he not understand how she's felt as he continues to sleep with many women despite her asking him to stop? Regardless of whether there was romantic intent or not, the deed is still done and clearly it was weighing on her mental health. It seemed like if there was a moment for the lightbulb to go off for Kyle it would've happened there, but he didn't see the parallel.

Anika, frustrated by Kyle, said she was done and walked away. We know from the preview for the next episode, however, that this conversation continues, and it gets even wilder. In a brief scene, we see Kyle accuse Anika of being pregnant with her ex-boyfriend's baby, and she's trying to set him up to be the father. Just when I think it can't get any wilder, it does.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We are deep into the season at this point, so it may be a good idea to start checking the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is on tap as we approach the summer months.