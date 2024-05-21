Are 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise's Kyle And Anika Still Together, And Is He Still Donating Sperm?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episode that aired on May 20th, 2024. Check out the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has shown fans some strange couples before, but those who haven't watched the latest season of Love In Paradise haven't seen the wildest duo yet. Kyle Gordy and Anika are trying to find love on the island of Malta, and so far it's not going too well. After a rough first date with many red flags, Ani is still around, but fans are right to wonder if the latest roadblock in her relationship with Kyle might just end the relationship.

Anika is still interested in a relationship with Kyle but was shocked to learn he's continued to donate sperm, which occasionally meant having sexual intercourse with other women while in a relationship with her. Now, she's told him that if they are to continue their relationship, he has to stop, but it doesn't seem to be like Kyle will agree to that. So, are these two still together, and is Kyle still donating sperm? Here's what we know.

Is Kyle Still Donating Sperm?

Kyle's website, Be Pregnant Now, does not list his services as a sperm donor at this time. If he is still donating to people who want a baby, it doesn't seem as though he's openly advertising it. An article he did with The Independent in June of 2023 confirmed that he took a break from donating, but obviously, we don't have the latest update. A quick look at his social pages does show that Kyle is traveling to a lot of different places, so there is a possibility he's back on the saddle.

Are Kyle And Anika Still Together?

Another interesting part of the above interview with Kyle is the reason why he announced his reason to stop donating. The article noted the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise star had recently been in a relationship with a person he donated to, but that the relationship ended a couple of months later. That sounds interesting, given we know he met Anika via his "hobby," and then check out this part:

The woman couldn’t accept the fact that I was still donating and said it wouldn’t work long-term.

Is it a coincidence this woman who Kyle dated had the exact same issue as Anika has mentioned in their storyline, or is he literally talking about his time shooting the season? Considering that Kyle told 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise that Anika was the first person he dated in a long time, I think it's possible he's talking about her and that this year-old interview might've spoiled how this relationship wrapped up.

If Anika was ultimately unable to cope with Kyle's refusal to stop donating sperm, it seems for the best that they went their separate ways. The upside is this romance ending wouldn't be nearly as tragic as a married 90 Day couple splitting, as they haven't been together all that long according to what we've seen in episodes.

Of course, we don't know with 100% certainty that Kyle and Anika are no more, and it could be possible they've just laid very elaborate breadcrumbs to throw us all off the trail on the fact that they're still happily together. I doubt that, though, as this couple seems more out of sync than Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, who lived separately from each other not long after their wedding. There hasn't been any talk about an actual engagement, or even so much as talk about a ring from Kyle, so who knows how serious he is about starting a family at this point?

If I were a betting man, I would put my money on the fact that Anika was the woman he mentioned in this old interview, as these seasons are filmed quite a bit in advance. Perhaps one of them has found love in the time since and someone who is more in tune with their wants and needs to have a stable relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is the time to get on board with this wild spinoff for those who still have yet to do so, especially those who are feeling sad watching Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's latest story on Happily Ever After.