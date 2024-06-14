How 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Statler Might Have Already Spoiled Her Storyline With Dempsey Before The New Season Even Started

Warning! If you're planning on watching the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC or with a Max subscription, this may be a spoiler. Read at your own risk!

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is on tap for this summer, but the drama is already underway for some of the couples slated for Season 6. Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson will return after moving in together at the end of Before The 90 Days Season 6, but if their Valentine's Day fight wasn't evidence enough, they still had stuff to work on. Now, ahead of this upcoming season, it seems like the 90 Day Fiancé couple is no longer together.

The news comes from Statler, who posted a series of Instagram Stories that were bashing Dempsey. The stories have since been removed, but Redditors and media outlets were quick to get the screengrabs. The longest gripe came when Statler was upset she couldn't rent a place, and implied it was due to her supposed ex:

How it feels knowing your ex is living rent-free in the van [and] you are paying $700/month rent for her to do so? Unable to rent your own place w/out going into further debt while she lives debt free b/c you unknowingly helped her pay off her debts b/c she manipulated you into taking on more. Can I afford her &700/month van rent and my own apartment rent? Find out next time on 'You've been scammed by a British gypsy & everyone saw it coming but you!'

Based on the text, I think it's fair to say that Statler and Dempsey are not together currently. With that said, they still might be together at the end of The Other Way, considering how far ahead 90 Day Fiancé likes to film its shows. The upside is at least they aren't one of the 90 Day couples who got married and then split, though breakups are always tough.

We don't know 100% for certain that Statler and Dempsey are no longer together, but I would assume calling someone your "ex" isn't exactly a pet name. I don't think "scam artist" is one either, which Statler used when posting a photo of Dempsey photographing the van that I'm assuming is at the heart of the above argument:

As mentioned, Statler eventually scrubbed the posts from her pages, possibly due to NDAs and agreements with TLC. The evidence is still all over the internet regardless, and might lead some eyes over to Dempsey's page. She hasn't responded to any of the claims made about her as of writing, but her recent photos do not have Dempsey in them.

All of this being said, we do always need to remind readers that 90 Day Fiancé stars are well-aware people browse their page for spoilers. As such, this could be Statler venting, or it could be her attempt to drum up interest in her and Dempsey's storyline before their return to television so they get to do more seasons in the future. This also could just be an out-of-control fight between a couple who will post a picture together, madly in love weeks later. That's just how some 90 Day couples roll, and I respect them for it.

Fortunately, there are more couple storylines to track in this upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way than Statler and Dempsey. We also know Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven will also appear with a wild storyline I'm still wrapping my head around. There are also plenty of new couples to get to know, who will undoubtedly have their own complicated situations to work out.

Catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé; The Other Way on TLC beginning on Monday, July 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's just one of many shows on the 2024 TV schedule worth tuning in for this summer, so be sure to mark those calendars.