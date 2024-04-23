A Slow Clap For 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Introducing The Wildest Couple Problem Yet In Season 4 Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premiere. Read at your own risk, and watch and stream with a Max subscription or on TLC.

As a longtime fan of 90 Day Fiancé, it takes a lot to surprise me. Over the years, I've seen married couples who I thought were good together split, and I've seen incredibly toxic ones somehow weather the storm. I was there when Angela Deem flashed her breasts during a tell-all and when the iconic Moldovan wedding speech scene happened in Andrei and Libby Castravet's story. When I tell you nothing I've seen yet has topped the wildest couple situation in Love In Paradise's Season 4 premiere, you should trust me on this.

I had heard that Kyle Gordy, one of the newest cast members in the franchise, was a sperm donor who helped couples have children, but I was not at all prepared for the details and his budding relationship with Anika. As we learned in the premiere, the latter would rather her partner stop his passion project of sperm donation, but that doesn't even really begin to explain how wild this is.

Kyle's Sperm Donation Is Unlike Any I've Heard Before

When Kyle first described his life as a sperm donor, it seemed pretty standard. Very quickly, however, it became apparent this wasn't the usual process that television audiences might be familiar with. To begin, Kyle makes zero income from sperm donation, and actually operates at a loss. He uses his primary income as an accountant to fund his way around the world, hoping to give single mothers and couples unable to conceive a child with his "super sperm."

Couples contact Kyle, and if they're interested, he'll pay his own way to their area to help them conceive. Kyle explained that this can be done via "artificial insemination," in which a syringe is used, but most often, the highest success rate is that he'll have sex with the individual. Through this process, he's helped seventy-one children be born, and confirmed there are more on the way. I used to think Sarper Güven's receipts for his sexual conquests were weird, but I think this tops it.

I'm Not Sure How Kyle And Anika Will Move Forward

Kyle is coming to Malta to pursue a relationship with Anika, whom he met through his sperm donor passion. The problem, as one might guess, is that Anika is uncomfortable with Kyle continuing to be a sperm donor while they carry on their relationship. Of course, if he were willing to stop, this wouldn't be a problem, but apparently, he hopes she'll accept this and intends to continue doing this until he can no longer.

It's a situation where, quite frankly, I wonder why either party is invested in continuing this relationship. Anika doesn't seem as inexperienced in love as 90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Mollett, and she could find someone who isn't effectively spending money to impregnate people worldwide. As noble as his cause may be, this relationship is new enough that she'd be well within her rights to back out and likely escape judgment from any viewers.

Of course, this story is only just beginning, so maybe we'll learn more about this couple and why they're so committed as 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs new episodes on Mondays on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET.