90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise's Kyle And Anika Had Their First Date, And I'm Already Spotting Red Flags

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episode that aired Monday, April 29th. Do not read until you watch on TLC or with a Max subscription.

It's only been a week since 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise introduced the wildest couple in franchise history, and I was still trying to wrap my head around Kyle Gordy and Anika as they returned in the latest episode. They went on their first official date following his arrival in Malta, and I'm already seeing some red flags for this 90 Day Fiancé couple.

The last time I used the term "red flags" about a 90 Day couple, it was tied to Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven. While I'm not saying that Güven having a jaw-dropping number of sexual partners or that he kept a journal of conquests as receipts are no longer red flags, I think Kyle's actions in this most recent episode may have him beaten for a more questionable partner. Suffice it to say, Anika's fears about a future with him may extend beyond him continuing his hobby as a sperm donor.

Kyle Has A Point System Determining The Progress Of His Relationship With Anika

Kyle decided that because he wants his relationship with Anika to be different than his interactions with sperm donation, he's going to institute a point system in which their relationship will escalate based on how well he enjoys what she's doing. The relationship becomes more intimate if she gains points and less intimate if she loses points. It's reminiscent of Bilal Hazziez's controlling behavior, which his wife Shaeeda later defended to fans.

The good news is that Anika made no excuses for Kyle and flat-out informed him she didn't like the point system. I'm not sure if he took the hint because he kept mentioning it, but perhaps he doesn't care if she likes it, which feels like another red flag worth bringing up.

He Wore Workout Clothes To A Fancy Dinner

Kyle has admitted he's a bit inexperienced regarding relationships, but after he appeared at the date, I think he might be even less experienced than Tyray Mollett when he appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life. Tyray knew enough to show up well-dressed and ready for a first date. Kyle, on the other hand, trotted into an outdoor dinner at a nice restaurant in athletic shorts and a t-shirt. As Anika pointed out, he wore exactly what he wore when he stepped off the plane.

Anika called Kyle out for his attire, mentioning it was rude, and he pushed back. He countered that Americans don't typically care what they wear when they're out to eat, which this writer would push back upon. Showing up to a sports bar in Kyle's attire is fine but at an upscale establishment with white tablecloths and fancy patio seating? Absolutely not. The fact he didn't care enough to dress up for the date felt like yet another red flag.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He Told Her He Was Disappointed In Her Having A Glass Of Wine

By this point, Anika had confessed in her aside bits that she was looking for an excuse to escape, but 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise wasn't about to let her off the hook so easily. It seemed what really sent the date over the top was when Kyle spotted her drinking a glass of wine and told her he was disappointed by the decision.

I was genuinely surprised the story didn't end right there, but it seems that Anika is persistent in sticking with him. Granted, considering Kyle has no plans of stopping his sperm donation hobby even when they're in a committed relationship, it doesn't seem as though it will last long.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As a longtime fan of the franchise watching this spinoff for the first time, I'm hooked, and hoping that this season only gets better from here.