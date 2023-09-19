90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sarper Revealed How Many People He's Had Sex With, And My Jaw Is On The Floor

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Breaking Bed." Read at your own risk!

When I first learned that Shekinah Garner was raised Amish, I thought that would be inherent to how her storyline with Sarper Güven would peak. After this latest episode, however, it's feeling more and more like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way saved its wildest couple to introduce last, as Sarper dropped a belief-defying number concerning how many women he claims to have had sex with. For those who missed the episode and think that total is upward of 100 or even 200, let's just say qui-i-i-ite a few more people are involved.

The conversation of Sarper's body count popped up when the 90 Day Fiancé couple finally arrived at his bachelor pad in Istanbul. Shekinah saw that Sarper still had his original bed from when they first met, and she wasn't impressed. This then brought up her recalling the first time that he shared how many people he slept with before her, and dropped the staggering news that the number was 2,500, give or take.

I would wager that most individuals don't even know over two thousand people personally, let alone know that many people well enough to invite them into their bedroom. Of course, Sarper was a notorious bachelor, and reminded Shekinah that she was the very first real relationship that he'd ever had, which came at age 43. Check out the scene below in which Sarper first talked about how Shekinah took him off the market:

Sarper promised to replace his bed ahead of Shekinah traveling to Istanbul, but obviously did not dispose of the potentially grody keepsake. When she confronted him about it, Sarper confessed he didn't want to get rid of his bed, mainly because it's comfortable and he sleeps so well on it. Shekinah responded by saying she'd be sleeping on the couch until he replaced it, and Sarper begrudgingly joined her.

If Shekinah can move past the bonkers statistic of Sarper's past partners, and he has zero issues sleeping on the couch with her, it feels like there's no problem this 90 Day Fiancé couple can't work past. With that said, the cast announcement for The Other Way Season 5 indicated she will learn a lot more about him during her stay, so maybe some even more shocking reveals are on the way for viewers watching on TLC or with their Max subscription.

I'm invested in this storyline, especially because of these curveballs that fly in the face of the usual 90 Day Fiancé twists. We already have Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay for the unexpected pregnancy storyline, and Kimberly Rochelle nailed the "cast member over their head in another country" after her drama in India with TJ Goswami's family. It's nice to have this wild couple on the side with even wilder reveals about their lives, even if I am a tad skeptical on the numbers.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's still time for those who have fallen behind to catch up, and I can assure you that out of all the spinoffs of this franchise, The Other Way is simply one that cannot be missed.