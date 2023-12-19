90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sarper Provided Receipts For His Astronomical Body Count, And I'm At A Loss For Words

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 "Tell-All Part 3". Read at your own risk!

After a three-part tell-all, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 finally came to a close, and while I'm typically not a fan of any reunion exceeding past two installments, this was the rare example in recent memory that I felt still left a lot undiscussed. This is especially true after Sarper Güven decided to provide receipts for his astronomically high body count, although I guess I'm not quite sure what else could be after the reveal, which was shocking beyond words.

90 Day Fiancé viewers may or may not remember when Sarper first revealed his jaw-dropping number of sex partners. I admittedly cast some doubt on his claim of having slept with 2,500 women, at least at face value, and it seems like Sarper predicted that viewers like me would be skeptical, as he used the final part of his segment to confirm at least a portion of the overarching total. In what I'm sure will become a tell-all moment fans revisit with a Max subscription for years to come, Sarper revealed a bizarre journal where he allegedly documented his sexual exploits for more than a decade.

Sarper Kept A Diary To Tally His Sexual Encounters

At the risk of his relationship with Shekinah Garner, Sarper revealed something she hadn't known about him. Shekinah, who dropped the wild twist she was raised Amish when she was first introduced, learned alongside the rest of the cast that Sarper kept a journal from 1998 to 2012 of every woman he slept with. He then brandished a notebook, which contained pages and pages filled with Xs, colors, and numbered totals.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all didn't get the full skinny on how Sarper's system worked, but it was confirmed that each X represented a different woman, with varying colors applied to each entry. He explained the colors represented the spectrum of how beautiful he felt each woman was.

Sarper concluded by saying he'd slept with 1,459 women during that diary-centric era, but that the eleven years of sexual exploits ahead of him meeting Shekinah were not documented. He explained that he'd quit keeping such specific specs, but used a rough estimation to arrive at his final number of 2,500.

Sarper's Reason For Revealing It Had Nothing To Do With Shekinah

Though I've made it clear I'm not a fan of past cast members participating in the tell-all, they were actually more helpful than not in this specific case. They joined others in wanting to know why Sarper revealed this information during the wrap-up eps, especially since it was previously unknown to Shekinah, and was embarrassing for her to deal with. When pressed, his main reasoning was just to shut down the doubters throughout the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fandom.

Shekinah, while embarrassed, continued to justify the number of red flags in their relationship to the rest of The Other Way Season 5 cast. To cut both of them some slack, it is worth noting that most of this season's couples were engaged in relationships that casual observers might consider toxic. So glass houses were shattering left and right as couples threw stones at each other during the tell-all.

I get why Shekinah wouldn't listen to people like Daniele Gates about relationship advice, especially if she learned where Daniele's relationship currently stands with Yohan Geronimo. At the same time, one would think Sarper and Shekinah would sooner have a healthier relationship and should take the criticism as others as a hint they might need to work on some issues in their relationship. For Sarper, he could start by getting rid of that bizarre journal he still has decades later because that's not a good look, even if Shekinah wasn't in the picture.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is finished, but I would wager a few of these couples will continue their journey in other spinoffs. We'll be patiently waiting to see which couples pop up again in the future, and hopefully, if Shekinah and Sarper are in the mix, they'll be in a better place than where we saw them in the tell-all.