90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Speaks Out About Bilal After Fans Criticize His Behavior In Episodes

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 had a lot of hype in its build-up, thanks to the return of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre . Those two and their drama were quickly put on the back burner by the fans, however, because of the increasingly intriguing story of new cast members Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. Bilal has gotten a ton of criticism for his frequent tests and lecturing of Shaeeda since she arrived in America from Trinidad, and apparently, Shaeeda felt inspired to speak out.

Shaeeda posted a message about Bilal on her Instagram Stories and seemingly responded to all the criticism that she’s seen about him since 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 started. Shaeeda shared her viewpoint of Bilal and seemingly made it clear that her perception of her fiancé is different than some of the fandoms’:

For as long as I’ve known Bilal, he has been a very sweet, caring, sensitive, kindhearted soul who gives me whatever I want, and I’ll do the same for him. No, he is not a NARCISSIST. No, he is not controlling because he is Muslim. But because perception is reality, we’ve been conditioned to perceive a Black man as scared, illiterate, deadbeat, dependent, and struggling. If that’s not what we see, then yes he has to be a NARCISSIST, so let’s destroy him and humble him and remind him of what he has to be. Stop trying to DEFAME him with perceptions –sit back and enjoy the show!

Shaeeda doesn’t seem too happy about what viewers say about Bilal on the internet, especially after his first few episodes of 90 Day Fiancé. Bilal definitely raised eyebrows when he decided to prank Shaeeda on her first day in the United States by pretending that he drove a service van with trash in it, and lived in a small home that needed maintenance. Bilal ultimately revealed his actual home to Shaeeda, which was much nicer, but told her that he didn’t appreciate her initial reaction to the home and that she should be grateful regardless of his situation in life.

Bilal landed in hot water again in a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé after he threatened to leave Shaeeda on the side of a busy highway when she playfully bopped him on the head while he was driving. Shaeeda tapped Bilal in the head because he claimed she had a booger in her nose after she attempted to open up to him about nervous feelings about attending his mosque for the first time and meeting his ex-wife.

Shaeeda is sticking up for Bilal, which might mean the two are likely getting married by the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. I’m not sure she’d be defending him if they were no longer together or if any of these incidents played a part in them not being together. We’ll just have to wait and see, of course, and perhaps keep Shaeeda’s message in mind should any more drama occur between them this season.