90 Day: The Single Life Is Giving Tyray Mollett A Second Chance At Love, And I'm Already Worried

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Tyray's First Date." Read at your own risk!

Tyray Mollett is giving love another chance by deciding to join the Season 4 cast of 90 Day: The Single Life. I was psyched to see Tyray take another shot at finding "the one," especially after the wild twist involving him being catfished amid his previous appearance in the franchise. Unfortunately, the early portion of his latest stint hasn't been the most encouraging, and I'm starting to worry one of my favorite 90 Day cast members is in for more heartache.

The episode titled "Tyray's First Date" seemed to be a joyous installment, especially given what was teased of it. Unfortunately, 90 Day: The Single Life set viewers up to be disappointed and, now, I'm convinced that I'm going to sit through another season filled with sad moments. Let's talk this out:

Why I'm Concerned About Tyray So Early On

When Tiffany discussed what she liked about Tyray, I had high hopes for this potential romance. Finally, I was going to get to see him in the dating phase as opposed to digging for more clues about his catfish, Carmella. Then, the big date finally happened and, after thirty minutes passed and Tiffany still wasn't there, I knew what was up. I'd been tricked into seeing Tyray getting his heart broken again, and I hated every second of it.

Tyray admitted that it hurt to be stood up for his date without so much as an explanation as to why she didn't show up. It reminded him of the experience with Carmella and how he was ghosted when he traveled to visit and of course, was stood up there as well. Hopefully, he doesn't spiral after this the same way he did amid his last chance at a relationship and then proceeds to come up with theories about why his date didn't show.

I Need Tyray To Get A Happy Ending On 90 Day: The Single Life

While Tyray Mollett told CinemaBlend that he had no regrets about letting his storyline play out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, it was still hard to watch as a fan. I was completely on board with watching him get back in the saddle and return to the dating scene. However, I'm not not so keen on that if it just means we're getting a sadder story that ends with him still searching for love.

At the same time, I realize that the "reality" of reality TV is that storybook endings don't always happen. If everything worked out the way these cast members wanted, I'm sure we wouldn't have 90 Day Fiancé stars who split after marriage. At least some of those people had a happy ending at one point, though we'll still have to wait on Tyray to have some sort of comeuppance. Fortunately, the season is young, so here's hoping it will happen before the end and that my worries will be alleviated.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Tune into future episodes there or catch up with a Max subscription. Cross those fingers and toes that Tyray will get some sort of good news in the coming episodes.