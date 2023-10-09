90 Day Fiancé's Season 10 Premiere Showed A Side Of Jasmine I Wish That We'd Seen Sooner

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere. Read at your own risk!

Throughout their relationship, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have seemingly put it all out there for 90 Day Fiancé viewers, as witnessed whenever Jasmine flipped out over Gino's nudes to his ex, as well as recent fight about pre-nuptial agreements, or disagreements, as it were. We've also heard Jasmine sharing some really candid stories about their bedroom struggles, leaving few stones unturned. But it wasn't until the flagship series' Season 10 premiere that we saw a side of her that the show hasn't put on display before, with Jasmine being a mom to one of her children. It's the kind of character-building footage that I wish we'd seen a lot sooner.

Jasmine introduced 90 Day Fiancé to one of her two children during the Season 10 opener, with the eldest of her two boys, Juance, featured at a family dinner where Jasmine explained she'd be moving to Michigan with the K-1 visa. That set-up allowed the TLC series to showcase a different side of the oft-utilized cast member, and I'd love to see more of it.

Jasmine's Latest Storyline Revealed Her Plan For Her Children

90 Day Fiancé has addressed the fact that Jasmine has children from a previous marriage, but to this point, audiences never knew how they factored into her future plans with Gino. Season 10 rectified that by explaining that Jasmine and her ex agreed she should take the boys to the United States eventually, and showed pictures of Gino interacting with Juance. Those pictures alone are worth rewatching this episode with an HBO Max subscription, as it seems like he has a good relationship with the youngster.

Juance was okay with his mother leaving for Michigan, and while some kids struggle with a parent traveling abroad, he didn't seem to mind. Jasmine explained that he's particularly excited to move and attend school in the United States, which could factor into him not being too upset with his mother being gone for a bit. Jasmine cried during the conversation but insisted it was only out of pride for her child's bravery, given the situation.

Jasmine's Attitude As A Mother Was Completely Different Than What We've Seen Previously

I don't know if it's intentional in any way, but 90 Day Fiancé has painted Jasmine as quite the chaotic and dramatic wild card amongst the cast. These scenes added an extra dimension that confirmed that while those personality traits are still there, they don't necessarily detract from her also being a terrific mother to her children. I want to see more of this in the future, and not so much a bigger focus on her sex life with Gino.

Jasmine's care for her children, paired with the pictures of Gino interacting with the boys, have me rooting for a couple whom I would have previously considered to be the epitome of toxic, even as recently as the tell-all special. I'm still plenty worried about the alleged "cheating" that will reportedly occur later this season, though we'll just have to wait and see if that scene is really what it appears to be or just some good old reality television editing where it's ultimately all a big misunderstanding. Hopefully it's just a family game of Monopoly, and someone is skimming money from the bank.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The landmark season is already off to a hot start with an exciting cast of couples, but with only one episode down, there's plenty of time to catch up for anyone who missed this week.