90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Revealed Gino's Terms For the Prenup, And Why Jasmine Is So Upset

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Splash." Read at your own risk!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda bring lots of drama to 90 Day Fiancé, which was why we were excited to see them return as part of the cast of Season 6 of Before The 90 Days. We've already seen Gino poke the bear by being unnecessarily combative with Jasmine, but it wasn't until the latest episode that the shit really hit the fan. Gino finally laid out his proposal for the prenuptial agreement, and Jasmine was just as upset as he imagined she'd be.

Fortunately, we actually got a chance to hear the terms of what Gino proposed for his prenuptial agreement, as well as why Jasmine was so against it. Let's break down everything that happened that left audiences with the cliffhanger that this prenup might be the thing that keeps them from walking down the aisle.

Gino's Terms For The Prenuptial Agreement

While Gino didn't whip out any drafts or official documents, he penned an agreement to present to Jasmine with the terms that he felt benefitted the both of them. We learned about said terms amidst the chaos of the argument, which immediately became a screaming match, with tears shed and shared by both of them.

From what we learned, Jasmine would be entitled to a majority sum of money in the event that Gino filed for a divorce. If Jasmine asked for the divorce, however, her sum would be "next to nothing," in her words. We also learned that Jasmine had a stipulation in her agreement stating if she discovered Gino cheated and it led to an official split, she'd again be entitled to a majority sum.

Jasmine tore up the paper, though, and said that she would not be getting married if a prenuptial agreement was a requirement. Both were obviously upset, and the episode ended with the ominous feeling that this might be it for the two of them.

Why Didn't Jasmine Want To Sign The Prenup?

After the argument, Jasmine laid out to the camera why she was not willing to sign the prenuptial agreement. She explained that she was hurt that after their years together, and even the past issues they overcame — like Gino leaking her nudes — that Gino still treats her like she's a "gold digger." Jasmine clearly wants Gino to be able to trust her and believe that she won't just try to leave him and take his money when she gets to the United States, and she felt he didn't.

Another potential reason Jasmine may not want to sign, of course, is because she's often the one threatening to leave. Even in this episode, 90 Day Fiancé fans saw Jasmine remove her engagement ring the moment that Gino started to discuss a prenuptial agreement. It was the same move she pulled during the tell-all from their previous season when it was revealed Gino sent messages to a friend of Ben Rathbun. If they were to divorce, it does feel more likely that she'd be the one to initiate the process, at least from what audiences have been shown. Of course, they'll have to actually get married first, and we'll have to keep watching and see if they get any closer to making that happen.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up now with a Max subscription, and be ready for some more drama between Jasmine and Gino before the season is over.