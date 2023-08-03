90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Jasmine Addresses Her Critics While Explaining Why She Wasn’t Afraid To Talk About Sex Troubles With Gino

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have discussed a lot of issues in their relationship in their latest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, with sex being a major one. Jasmine was dissatisfied with the lack of intimacy between them, while Gino has maintained he'd be more in the mood for sex if they talked about other pressing issues they had and resolved them. It's a storyline that, frankly, I'd imagine most other couples might not readily talk about on television, but Jasmine confirmed in an interview it wasn't a problem for her at all.

I had a chance to speak to 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine about her story with Gino and whether there was any apprehension on her end to discuss her sex life, or lack thereof, so openly for TLC viewers and those with a Max subscription. Jasmine explained why it wasn't a problem for her at all and why she wasn't ashamed to talk about it:

I’m a very transparent person with no filter when it comes to expressing my desires, what I want in life. I go straight to the point. I’m not going to put makeup on things. I say things as they come to mouth without [thinking]. And that includes my sexuality. I do believe that there shouldn't be shame on you just wanting to explore it with the person that you want because it's not that I’m promiscuous, and all I think about is sex. It’s trying to find a connection that yes, because it’s sex it’s physical, but it’s also emotional with your partner.

Jasmine wanted it to be clear that while sex is important to her, it's mainly important in this context because it's tied to her relationship with Gino. She wanted to feel a connection with her partner and the man she ultimately hopes to marry someday, even though she can't speak for Gino.

There was definitely some urgency to Jasmine wanting to figure out the sex issue, and as she told CinemaBlend, there's a reason for that too. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers have to recognize that it had been a while since they saw each other, so it was on her mind:

And remember that it was a long-distance relationship and we haven't seen each other, like in a month, we're talking about the minimum is for five to six months, and of course, I was needing it. No shame on my game [laughs]!

90 Day Fiancé has leaned into sex more in its storylines in recent years, to mixed reaction from fans. Gino and Jasmine's sex talk thus far hasn't gone as far as some of the more explicit bedroom scenes we've seen, but the conversations are certainly more graphic than what one might expect from reality TV.

Some might criticize Jasmine's openness about her sex life or her decision to have an OnlyFans account, but she's okay with it. While the star told me that she could understand the perspective of critics who feel she should be more discreet or vague when discussing it on the show, that's not who she is:

I don't feel ashamed being so open when it comes to sex, but I do understand that there are some people that believe that it should be private or it shouldn't be discussed on TV. But well, this is stories about Gino and I, and this is how we are. We are not going to play something that we are not just because there are cameras.

CinemaBlend spoke to Jasmine at a time when 90 Day Fiancé viewers are wondering whether or not she's still with Gino. If she is, then there's a chance she's currently in Michigan and taking steps toward marriage and living in the United States full-time. We likely won't know the answer until closer to the end of the season.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days still has some time left, and as we've seen in the past, there's no shortage of twists, turns, and reveals we can learn on the road to the tell-all with Shaun Robinson. For example, Jasmine learned at their previous tell-all that Gino had reached out to a female friend of Ben Rathbun's without her knowing. Is some other big shock like that on the way for either? I can't wait to find out.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. More of Gino and Jasmine are on the way for sure, and I'm looking forward to seeing them work on their issues further and possibly move one step closer to tying the knot.