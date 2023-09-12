90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Cast Revealed: Gino, Jasmine And A Broken Penis Threat (Oh My)

As unbelievable as it may be to read, 90 Day Fiancé will be celebrating Season 10 this October. As usual, the TLC reality series has a lot of drama lined up for the landmark season, so it probably shouldn't come as a big surprise to hear that franchise vets Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are set to return. Beyond that duo, fans can anticipate a cast of fresh faces, as well as an ominous threat about someone's penis getting broken.

All that and more are covered in part with the first look at the new eps, which appear to be hitting upon all the usual tropes of the average 90 Day Fiancé season. Now check out the trailer, which features a big development in Jasmine and Gino's relationship:

Beyond the first trailer, TLC dropped some additional information about each couple and what's ahead for their storyline. Let's break down what we learned below and why you may want to hold onto a Max subscription to ensure you don't miss one episode of this upcoming season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino And Jasmine

As we saw in the trailer, Jasmine is finally out of Panama and living with Gino in Michigan when the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé kicks off. Unfortunately, it appears that the common toxic traits of their relationship will re-emerge, as Jasmine accused Gino of cheating on her after finding someone else's makeup in his car. Will they overcome this hurdle, or is the final straw that will end their relationship?

(Image credit: TLC)

Sophie And Robert

32-year-old Californian Rob is looking to make his relationship work with 23-year-old Sophie after she moved from the United Kingdom. It seems the main factor in their relationship will involve Sophie's distaste for Rob's lifestyle, and how it's far less glamorous than the one she enjoyed in the U.K. Was Rob deceitful, or did Sophie just assume every Californian lives a luxurious Los Angeles influencer lifestyle that may or may not involve trying to sell one's own ripped jeans like Jibri Bell?

(Image credit: TLC)

Manuel And Ashley

31-year-old New Yorker Ashley fell for 34-year-old Manuel when she traveled to Ecuador in college to study marine biology. The two were engaged, but ultimately broke things off when her studies ended. They're back together a decade later, but can they rekindle that flame from the past while Manuel acclimates to the United States?

(Image credit: TLC)

Nick And Devin

23-year-old Arkansas native Devin met 30-year-old Nick during a trip to Sydney, Australia, far from both of their homelands. Now, after two years of waiting, the Aussie traveled to the United States hoping for a fast marriage. Unfortunately, Devin's opinionated family could throw a wrench in those plans.

(Image credit: TLC)

Justin And Nikki

Nikki is a 47-year-old from New Jersey, hoping to give love another chance with 36-year-old Justin in Moldova. The couple tried dating when they first met 17 years prior, but it ultimately didn't work out. Now, with Justin seemingly accepting of Nikki and her being trans, she's hoping to give love with him another shot and even made a vague threat to "break his penis" with all the sex they have. As a side note, this will be the third consecutive season that a 90 Day Fiancé series has showcased the story of a trans person, following Before the 90 Days Season 6 cast member Cleo Chan and The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga.

(Image credit: TLC)

Anali And Clayton

29-year-old Kentuckian Clayton is hoping to move 26-year-old Anali from Peru, but space is a definite issue. Clayton lives in a one-bedroom apartment with his mother as well as a handful of animals, so there's a legitimate question of where Anali will live. Apparently, the closet is for mom, so I guess she should hope there won't be problems with her and Clayton sharing a bed! Here's hoping for Anali's sake Clayton's relationship with his mom isn't like Colt and Debbie Johnson's before their big fight.

(Image credit: TLC)

Citra And Sam

30-year-old Sam is going to host his 26-year-old fiancé Citra and her father when they travel from Indonesia to Missouri, and he's hoping to get her dad's blessing on moving forward with marriage. Apparently, though, there's a chance it won't happen due to Sam's complicated past and background. I don't know what that means, but I'm definitely curious to hear what trouble he might've gotten into. Could this be similar to Paul Staehle's past issues before he met Karine?

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 will kick off on TLC on Sunday, October 8th. Be ready for all sorts of drama when the season kicks off, and of course, catch up on Gino and Jasmine's latest story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.