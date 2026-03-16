The Unfortunate Reason 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Forrest And Sheena Just Hit A Big Setback

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Prepare for Immediate Descent." Stream the episodes with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena have basically carried 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 with all the twists and turns in their storyline. From petty parents to lies and surprises, this storyline has had it all. I guess, given that, I shouldn't be surprised that their recent engagement was hit with a major setback that I know they'll struggle to deal with.

Sheena's been after Forrest this entire time about needing to get a job, rather than worrying about what she does with her money. Now, the couple was hit with a devastating reveal when they went to the visa office, and it may take Sheena a lot longer to come to the United States than they expected.

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Forrest Was Told His K1 Visa Would Be Denied For Not Having A Job

Sheena and Forrest met with a lawyer in the Philippines to discuss the application process and get the ball rolling, but were cut off pretty early into the discussion. While he explained that he received disability payments that cover his living expenses, the lawyer said that without a job, he'd almost assuredly have his application to bring Sheena over denied.

The lawyer suggested Forrest get a job, and hold it for at least a year before applying for the K1 Visa. After that, he estimated it would take another year for the application to process before a decision was reached. In short, this route would mean it would be at least two more years before Sheena could come to the United States.

The other option was for Forrest to move to the Philippines, which Sheena preferred. She could provide for the both of them with her job, and they'd spend months, rather than years, waiting for him to be approved. Forrest admitted it was the easiest solution, but said he couldn't imagine leaving his mother behind, even if they were currently at odds. The episode ended without any resolution one way or another, leaving 90 Day Fiancé viewers hanging on what they'll decide.

What Will Forrest Decide To Do?

While CinemaBlend can't explicitly confirm what Forrest decided to do, we do have a clue what he decided after this big setback. A 90 Day Fiancé fan account posted photo evidence of him working as a pharmacy technician in the United States. Given that, he's likely putting in time and hoping Sheena can get here before too long.

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What we don't know is how long Forrest has had his job, and whether he's filled out the paperwork for Sheena to come over yet. It does seem like the waters have smoothed with his mother, as she recently popped up online to dismiss a rumor circulating about the family.

Apologies to anyone who thought Forrest might come to the Philippines and appear on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it returns to the 2026 TV schedule, but unless he tried that route before getting this job, I don't see it happening. I'm sure it's been a long wait with them being apart, but hopefully, they won't have to wait too much longer.

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If you're a fan of 90 Day Fiancé, having access to every season and spinoff on streaming is an absolute must. Subscribe now and catch up on every story.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're in the back half of the season, but there's still plenty of time to catch up for anyone who wants to do so by streaming the series on HBO Max.