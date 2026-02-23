90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Might've Delivered The Franchise's Biggest Engagement Meltdown Thanks To Forrest's Mom

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode " Use Caution When Opening Overhead Bins." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Parents have been the focus of Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena's storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days since before the start of the 2026 TV schedule, and it's looking like that trend will continue. Now that we've cleared up the truth about Sheena's "evil" parents, I have to direct my attention to Forrest's mother, Molly, who might've just had the biggest meltdown to an engagement 90 Day Fiancé has ever seen.

I've written previously about how Molly has overstepped in her 32-year-old son's relationship, such as by bullying Sheena when she feels challenged in any way. Even so, I thought there was a chance she'd find redemption before the end of the season, but that's all out the window now. Forrest proposed to Sheena, and when they went to tell his parents the good news, this was her response:

Oh yeah, I'm ecstatic, Forrest [sarcastically]. I asked you to hold off and wait so she could prove herself, and then you just walk off and pull this little sneak s---. If you are not going to be willing to listen, what am I doing sitting over in this country then?

When Forrest told his mother she was being stubborn and didn't want to expect their happiness, she caught Sheena nodding along. Molly then went after her, accusing the veterinarian of manipulating him into proposing, rather than listening to his mother about holding off.

While there's been evidence that Forrest and Sheena lied about at least part of their storyline, I can't help but feel like Molly's rage about the engagement was real. She continued to go in after arguing with them, and dropped the mic with a wild statement:

Do you think maybe it would've been nice if you f---ing included us? Now she's got the whole cat in the bag, doesn't she? Oh geez, Forrest, your life, it's over.

We've seen some overbearing mothers in this show, but I don't think any of them have ever crossed the line in the way that Molly did with that statement. I can't imagine Forrest or Sheena will ever forget her reaction, especially her saying that her son "ruined his life" by asking his longtime long-distance girlfriend to marry him.

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Is Finally Bringing In Elise, And I Can't Be The Only Viewer Feeling Disappointed

Looking ahead to the tell-all specials, I would be curious to hear if Forrest is still on good terms with his mother after this trip to the Philippines. More importantly, how does Sheena feel about having her future mother-in-law say something like that to her face? Fortunately, it doesn't seem as though it gave him any pause in moving forward with the marriage, though this season isn't done just yet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on the fact that Forrest and Sheena have each other on their profiles on TikTok, I'm inclined to think they're still together. That said, I'm not quite sure if she's found her way to the United States just yet, and I'm guessing we'll have to wait for them to potentially appear in a future season to get that answer. I'd also love an update on Molly and get more of her thoughts on how she feels about the relationship after this wild outburst.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of 90 Day Fiancé and its many spinoffs. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping that things get better for Sheena and Forrest, because if there's one thing we learned from this franchise, it's that a meddling parent can factor into divorce.