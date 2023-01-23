Where 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Season 7 Couples Stand After The Tell-All

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 just wrapped its super long tell-all, bringing to a close another big season for 90 Day Fiancé. There's a lot to digest after this eventful season, but thankfully, we have at least some insight on what's happening with the couples at the end of the tell-all.

For those who didn't stick around for answers or maybe are looking for an update on where the couples stand in more recent months, you've come to the right place. Here is a rundown of what happened with each couple featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, as well as what we know about the status of their relationship in the months following the tell-all.

Michael And Angela

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi always have their drama, but it's fair to say 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 was an all-time season for that. Angela made a surprise trip to Nigeria to confront Michael about cheating, despite pursuing a relationship with an ex-Vegas stripper on the side. It turned out Angela was right about Michael being unfaithful and that he was using Instagram to flirt with women.

The tell-all was full of ups and downs for Michael and Angela, but surprisingly, Angela originally announced she decided to stick with Michael despite his online flirting with another woman in the United States. Later, she revealed that she intended to file for divorce, but that doesn't mean she will sign the papers. It's hard to say where things stand now, though someone did post a picture of them together in Nigeria not that long ago.

Ed And Liz

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were on their way to being married in Season 7, but by the end, there were doubts they were still a couple. They had some blow-up fights, and perhaps the most dramatic arguments of the tell-all featured an appearance by Ed's ex, Rose Vega. Liz claimed they were over at the end and that she was moving on.

With that being said, current speculation is that Ed and Liz are still together at present. The duo was spotted walking around San Diego months after the tell-all, and it's hard to imagine they would be doing that if they were no longer together. It's also worth noting there were some odd editing errors in the big fight they had during the season, as well as some weird time discrepancies when Ed sent Rose that text. It may lead some fans to question if some of their drama during the season was played up or scripted, though we can only speculate.

Sumit And Jenny

It was a new season in 90 Day Fiancé for Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, but it's fair to say their story was more or less the same as in the past. Once again, they pleaded for Sumit's parents to accept his marriage, and once again, they refused. The season ended with Jenny threatening to move back to the United States with him, though at the tell-all, it seemed clear they are staying in India.

One surprising thing that came from their story this season, however, arrived via the tell-all special. While his mother is still very much against the marriage, Sumit's father, Anil, gave his blessing to the union but noted that them attending family events is still off the table until Sumit's mother can come around. A recent photo of them celebrating Christmas with Sumit's family could hint that his mother did indeed change her mind, but we can't be sure.

Andrei And Libby

Andrei and Libby Castravet are strong in their marriage, so their issues came from elsewhere. Andrei is still on shaky ground with much of Libby's family, and it doesn't seem like he'll ever make peace with her brother, Charlie. They also dealt with the stress of a new pregnancy, as well as someone flagging Andrei and putting his green card status in jeopardy.

As far as tell-all's go, Andrei and Libby's section was pretty mild. Family drama aside, their marriage is as strong as it ever was, and they're the parents of two happy children. Perhaps it's time to move on from their story and focus on Libby's dad, Chuck, getting out into the dating world.

Usman And Kimberly

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar really returned to 90 Day Fiancé to continue their complicated arrangement in Nigeria, and man, did it get even more convoluted. After Kimberly finally put her foot down about Usman having a second wife he only married solely for children, Usman offered to adopt his brother's child and have Kimberly raise him in America. No one but Usman was on board with that idea, and it ultimately led to the couple splitting up and Kimberly heading back to the United States.

Kimberly assured 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all host Shaun Robinson that she's done with Usman, but then added that they talk almost every day. She also added that they can still be "friends with benefits," and that she still loved him, so it's hard to say whether or not this romance is truly done or not.

Jovi And Yara

Jovi and Yara Dufren are still married and have their daughter, Mylah, but there was still plenty of drama with them on Season 7. Jovi felt Yara's friends were a bad influence, and he might've been right about that. There was also plenty of drama when Yara decided she wanted to try and buy a place in Prague to stay closer to her mother, and it felt like there were real questions about whether or not they'd stick together long-term.

During the tell-all, Yara revealed that while she didn't get the place in Prague, she did manage to sway Jovi into agreeing to her boob job that he thought her friends encouraged her to push for. We also learned they're planning a move from Louisiana to Florida, so there are definitely some adventures ahead for the couple.

Bilal And Shaeeda

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween were the least tenured couple on this season, so there wasn't a ton of history to recap. Their story basically picked up shortly after their marriage and on Shaeeda's wish to have a child with Bilal within the next few years. The two went back and forth on having a child all season but never really reached a resolution on what they were going to do.

Finally, in the tell-all, Bilal formally asked Shaeeda to "go half" on a baby, and Shaeeda seemed happy he was finally ready to earnestly try for them to have a child together. I guess we'll have to wait for another spinoff to see how that journey goes, assuming they stick with the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is officially over, but fans can relive the journey on Discovery+.